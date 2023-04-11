A new hotel is joining the litany of lodging facilities in the Dells area.

This summer, a Tru by Hilton hotel is set to open on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton. The hotel will be located between the Hampton Inn and Suites and Holiday Inn Express in the village and is currently under construction. It is owned and being developed by Ken Keating, who also owns the Hampton Inn and Suites. Keating's son, Alexander, is currently the general manager at the Hampton and will have that same role at the upcoming Tru.

"This project has been considered for a few years, but the decision to build a Tru by Hilton was made around January 2023 after extensive design and market research," said Alexander Keating.

The Lake Delton village board unanimously approved development for a Tru in April of 2022. Alexander Keating said that the upcoming hotel, like the Hampton, guarantees guests a clean room and optimal service. However, he said a major difference is that the Tru has an emphasis on public spaces.

"The lobby is like no other; designed for guests to gather and enjoy a Tru-ly great stay with others," he said.

A shuffleboard table, gathering area, workspace booths, and a complimentary breakfast area will be part of the unique lobby. Rooms at the Tru will be "efficiently designed", according to Keating, and will feature basic hotel amenities with Hilton's latest technology.

"This technology adds capacity, so guests can connect more devices to Wi-Fi, seamlessly; this also allows guests to interact with their televisions in new ways," he said.

The Fitness Center at the upcoming Tru will have more equipment and technology than other hotels, according to Keating.

"Overall, the Tru by Hilton will feel more vibrant, while the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton feels more contemporary," said Keating.

Keating said he and Ken Keating, along with fellow developer Jim Severson, plan to have the Tru open by May. Guests may currently book rooms at the upcoming Tru for July or later. Alexander Keating said that if the plan stays on schedule, guests will eventually be able to book sooner than July.

Ken Keating has not responded to requests for comment.