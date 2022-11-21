Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl coming up in Dells downtown

A holiday bar crawl is making its debut on the first Saturday in December.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) is hosting the first-ever Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, a holiday-themed bar-hopping event, during the evening of Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. Ten bars/restaurants in Wisconsin Dells are participating in the inaugural event.

"Seasonal merrymakers can take advantage of special promotions that evening at participating establishments throughout downtown Wisconsin Dells, including holiday swag, games, a vacation package drawing, and exclusive $2 drink specials," said the WDVCB in their release announcing the event.

Anyone purchasing tickets for the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets can be purchased on the WDVCB's website and are $20 in advance of the event and $30 on Dec. 3. The WDVCB said that tickets are limited and that any updates will be posted on the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl Facebook page.

The 10 participating businesses are:

Asgard Axe Throwing

Chalet Lanes

High Rock Cafe

Los Corrales

Monk’s Bar and Grill (Wisconsin Dells location)

River Walk Pub

San Antonio Mexican Restaurant

Sand Bar

The Keg

The VUE Boutique Hotel

There also will be a costume contest in which participants are encouraged to wear a holiday-themed "ugly" sweater, a holiday onesie, or other holiday clothing.