Food pantries and school markets could experience a considerable increase in customer volume after the beginning of March, which presents concerns for them throughout the area.

On March 1, the COVID-19 pandemic-induced increase in FoodShare benefits will expire, causing over 700,000 families to experience a reduction in their monthly FoodShare funding. The decreased aid will likely cause a significant increase in patronage at food pantries and school markets across the state, which could cause supply issues at the facilities.

Individuals and families enrolled in Wisconsin's FoodShare, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will experience a $95 or more cut to their benefits, depending on household size. The U.S. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in late December of 2022, ending the federal program that allowed for additional benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-pandemic level FoodShare benefits will continue after the cut, but with grocery prices increasing 11.8% from January to December in 2022 according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the additional federal support was "crucial", according to Deb Standridge, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary.

"With Congress deciding to end these federal funds, community support for local resources like food pantries and food banks will be more important than ever," said Standridge in a Jan. 12 DHS release announcing the end of the benefits.

Autumn Giddings, the vice president of Happy Kids Network, the nonprofit which operates The Market at Wisconsin Dells High School, said that a volunteer at Beyond Blessed, a Baraboo nonprofit, served 540 families during the evening of Jan. 25.

"We have been living in fear of March for six months," said Giddings. "Realistically, it is going to be far worse than anything we can ever fathom."

She said that the impact of the reductions goes beyond food insecurity. Money saved by having such benefits has been used for other expenses, such as saving for transportation, other household expenses, and family events, including youth athletics, according to Giddings.

The pantries at Central Wisconsin Community Action Council (CWCAC) in Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Baraboo, and Portage Food Pantry, as well as The Market at Wisconsin Dells High School (WDHS), are preparing for increased customer demand.

Dennis Lindsay, a volunteer at the Baraboo Food Pantry, located on South Boulevard in the city, shared data from 2022 on individuals and families served by the facility. On average, the pantry gave food and other items to 279 families and 882 total people per month in 2022, an increase of 261 and 793, respectively, in 2021.

"This is going to be huge," said Lindsay of the upcoming reductions. "With this coming up, we're expecting a big increase. We're just going to go with the basic food products."

Monthly averages decreased from August to September significantly because the pantry returned to strictly serving people within the boundaries of the School District of Baraboo. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instructed the Baraboo Food Pantry to extend its coverage to all of Sauk County, according to Lindsay.

The county also has two food pantries in Reedsburg (Reedsburg Food Pantry on Locust Street and Reedsburg Mobile Pantry at Sacred Heart Church on Willow Street) and one in Sauk City (Sauk Prairie Food Pantry on Industry Road), as well as Beyond Blessed Food Pantry on Walnut Street in Baraboo.

Food Pantry Information - Baraboo Baraboo residents can access either the Baraboo Food Pantry or Beyond Blessed Food Pantry. People may get food from Baraboo Food Pantry, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays, once per month. The Beyond Blessed Food Pantry is open to anyone on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lindsay lauded city residents for their support of the pantry, which carries mostly non-perishable food items, but also has a refrigerator with meat products. The pantry orders items from Second Harvest based on additional need following food provisions from SNAP.

"We're always going to have food," said Lindsay, citing community generosity.

Because of the increased demand for food, the pantry stopped purchasing hygiene items, which now come via donations from SSM Health St. Clare Foundation. The area health provider donated the same products to the CWCAC pantry in the Dells. Lindsay said that the organization replenishes the Baraboo pantry's supply of hygiene products when they run out.

"We got so many clients during COVID that we had to quit," said Lindsay of purchasing the hygiene items.

A total of 4,000 hygiene items was distributed between both pantries on Jan. 17 after the St. Clare Foundation Board approved grants of $2,500 for purchasing products for the Baraboo and Dells locations.

"All of us are extremely grateful to the St. Clare Health Care Foundation for their support, not only in that wonderful donation, but all of the other support that they give us," said Holly Weber, a volunteer at the CWCAC pantry in Wisconsin Dells. "They're an amazing group of people."

Weber said that CWCAC is "in the early stages of talking with our volunteers" regarding the expected increase in customer volume resulting from the upcoming reductions.

"We're really trying to come up with some good ideas and good ways to continue to support our customers as best we can," said Weber.

During the pandemic, Weber said that the pantry has been serving families outside the facility by pre-boxing and bagging the items. The Baraboo Food Pantry has a similar setup, with strictly volunteers working inside the pantry. Weber said that process is a topic of discussion for the upcoming reductions and how the pantry can be "most efficient" in dealing with the projected service increase.

"Make everything work the best for the customers, as well as for the staff and the volunteers while still trying to keep everyone as safe as we can," said Weber.

Karen Meierdirk, the president and volunteer at the Portage Food Pantry located on Howard Street in Portage, said that the pantry's board has not met since the January announcement of the reductions. She added that the pantry began allowing families to visit twice per month at the onset of the pandemic, which will continue.

"I feel like we have a fair and beneficial system in place," said Meierdirk in an email. "Will we change things? We will have to wait to see if our numbers increase."

The Portage Food Pantry re-opened for customers to shop in person on Sept. 1, 2022. Meierdirk said that shoppers receive a box of dairy, produce, and meat to go along with their non-perishable selections. The pantry also distributes vouchers for customers to purchase milk, bread, and eggs at Kwik Trip stores in the Portage area.

Portage Community School District residents can access the Portage Food Pantry. The Portage Mobile Food Pantry, located on the Columbia Fair Grounds, is open to everyone. Pardeeville also has a food pantry at St. Mary's Church on Main Street in the village.

Food Pantry Information - Portage The Portage Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents of the Portage Community School District can go two times per month. The Portage Mobile Food Pantry is open to everyone on the second Monday of each month from 11 a.m. until it runs out of supply.

Giddings said that the costs of items such as peanut butter, canned tuna, cereal, soup, and meat have become "very difficult to cover" with the Happy Kids Network's budget. She added that Lake Delton restaurant Lake City Social is holding a fundraiser for the nonprofit on Sunday, Feb. 12 during the Super Bowl, and that Happy Kids Network has reached out to community members "several times" during the current winter to help restock shelves at The Market.

"This is a huge concern of ours at The Happy Kids Network," said Giddings in an email. "Our families depend on what the Market provides and we will do our best to ensure the availability of food into the future."

She added that there has been a "severe reduction" in items available to The Market via Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. However, if food is available, Giddings said that Happy Kids Network will never deny access to any School District of Wisconsin Dells student. Food at The Market is available to all residents of the district, regardless of income level.

"The wonderful thing about The Market and the families that use it is that 99% of the shoppers are looking out for their neighbors, they limit themselves, without us ever saying a word because they know that lots of people can use what we have to offer," said Giddings in her email.

Giddings added that Happy Kids Network has turned to a local grower for fresh produce at The Market. She added that Portage High School has a similar market, which is in its second year of operation. The WDHS market is in its sixth year.