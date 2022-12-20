Van Wie Foundation makes holiday donations to two community staples

A Dells area nonprofit presented donations to an area business and organization dedicated to preserving the community's history and environment.

The Gregory C. Van Wie Foundation presented two donations totaling $57,000 to the H.H. Bennett Studio and Stewards of the Dells of the Wisconsin River on Dec. 15 at the H.H. Bennett Studio. Each donation will go toward its recipient's projects throughout 2023.

The H.H. Bennett Studio is a photography studio in downtown Wisconsin Dells that celebrates the history of H.H. Bennett, a photographer widely credited with helping turn the city and area into a tourist attraction. The museum has been operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society for the past 22 years.

"We're very fortunate to get some endowment funding from the Gregory C. Van Wie Foundation," said David Rambow, the site director.

Rambow added that the funds will be used for "public-facing" items and electronic upgrades to remain current with modern technology.

Maggie Marconi, the Wisconsin Historical Society's Deputy Administrator of Museums and Historic Sites, said that the museum will create a three-dimensional photo frame for guests and work on creating a program for tours throughout the museum.

"A guest or visitor will be able to walk into the photograph and do selfies and post on social media," said Marconi. "It will be a really nice interactive photo activity."

Bruce Rodger, a member of the Van Wie Foundation's board of directors, expressed the foundation's interest in continuing to support the Dells area's historic and environmental significance.

"It makes the board very happy every year at this time that we're able to make these gifts back into the community of Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, and the surrounding area," said Ed Terry, another board member.

Stewards of the Dells of the Wisconsin River was started in 2005 by area resident Debbie Kinder, who is also the President of the Friends of the H.H. Bennett Studio, a nonprofit which benefits the downtown museum. She was in attendance for the donations and spoke of the Van Wie Foundation's generosity and her excitement for the future of the organization she started.

Amanda McGowan, who took over leadership of the Stewards from Kinder in May, said that the funds from the donation will be used for maintaining the Soul of the River photography art project. The project was spearheaded by Dells photographer Joseph Leute, whose photos are displayed on plaques at the Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk overlooking the Wisconsin River.

"We hope moving forward as the Stewards, what Debbie and I have talked about a lot is getting the next generation involved," said McGowan. "We love hearing the stories of the Van Wie family and those generations that go back on the river."

Kinder said it gave her "incredible peace of mind" to have McGowan and other younger leaders take over as Stewards, citing that other nonprofits have disappeared following the retirements/deaths of former founders.