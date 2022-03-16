Van Wie memorial unveiled at Camp Wawbeek

More than two years after his death, prominent Wisconsin Dells community member John Van Wie was permanently honored Tuesday at Camp Wawbeek — a place those who knew him said he was heavily invested in.

Organizers unveiled a memorial boulder with a photo of Van Wie and descriptions of his contributions to the camp serving children and adults with physical disabilities. He is the cousin of the late-businessman Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996.

Members of the Gregory Van Wie Foundation, which was started by its namesake, and Easterseals Wisconsin, a nonprofit that operates Camp Wawbeek, were on site to witness the unveiling and discuss John Van Wie's meaning to the camp and community.

"We felt it would be fitting to have a memorial here to John with all of the input he had into everything that goes on here at Camp Wawbeek," said Bruce Rodger, a board member for the foundation. "It's been under wraps pretty much since it was set up. Now, we can unveil it for everybody to see when they come here to Camp Wawbeek."

John Van Wie died at age 74 on Jan. 16, 2020.

The Gregory Van Wie Foundation has contributed over $1 million in improvements to Camp Wawbeek, according to Rodger and Carissa Peterson, the vice president of camp and respite services for Easterseals Wisconsin.

"John would kind of spearhead the projects," Peterson said. "Everything from kind of like hand-drawing the plans to remodel the bathroom or different things like that. We would sit out here and draw out the plans and figure out which contractors to call. He just had his fingers in it from the beginning to end."

Peterson said the improvements have included adding the residence hall, financially helping to rebuild the climbing tower and zipline at the camp, remodels of the dining hall, kitchen, and boys' dormitory bathrooms, as well as cabin and pool remodels.

Ken Saville, who held Peterson's position before retiring, said that John Van Wie was on the board for Easterseals.

"He knew the Dells, inside and out," Saville said. "He was on a lot of boards and when I first met him and got him on the board, he jumped right in. He was a contractor, so he knew all this stuff, but he also was a fine human being. Kind, generous and dedicated."

To illustrate John Van Wie's dedication to the camp and Easterseals, Saville recalled when he led a project to fix roof damage at one of the buildings at Camp Wawbeek

"There was no job out here that he wouldn't do," Saville said.

Ed Terry, another member of the Gregory Van Wie Foundation Board, said that John Van Wie was a resource in the Dells. He said that Van Wie and Rodger were "sounding boards" for information on worthy causes in the community.