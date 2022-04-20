VUE in Dells adding dinner deck overlooking Wisconsin River

A Wisconsin Dells hotel on the Wisconsin River is getting a new addition enhancing one of the hotel's main appeals.

The VUE Boutique Hotel, located on River Road less than half a mile from downtown, is adding an outdoor dining deck adjacent to the hotel's restaurant, which will be renamed The Boathouse when the deck is opened for the tourism season. The deck, a $300,000-plus addition to the hotel, is currently under construction.

"The main part about this restaurant is that there is no other restaurant that has this much footage of view," said Rich Makowski, one of the three owners of Natura Destinations, of which the VUE is a subsidiary. "It's like 180 (degree) views of eagles diving in the river. Just the span of the view you can get when you're here is amazing."

Just like the restaurant currently is, the deck will be open to public diners instead of strictly for guests at the hotel. Adam Makowski, another of the owners, said that boaters on the river can stop their boat at the docks below the deck and come up for dinner and drinks.

The brothers added that the enhanced view of the river is a reason for building the deck, along with many customer suggestions. The deck will also include an awning that will be installed after the woodwork is finished.

An entrance to the deck from the restaurant will be located in the back of the restaurant, where the Makowskis will have one of the windows replaced with a door leading out to it. People will also be able to access the deck and restaurant from the boat docks, with a stairway leading up from the lower dock.

The VUE's new deck location has historical significance, according to the brothers, as some of the original steamboat tours in the Dells area began from the venue's location.