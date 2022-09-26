Wauwatosa resident dead in Adams County crash

One person is deceased following a Sept. 22 accident in Adams County.

According to a release from county Sheriff Brent York, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:57 a.m. in the Town of Jackson at the intersection of County Highways G and I. A woman, 63-year-old Linda Mueller of Wauwatosa, died from her injuries in the incident.

According to the initial investigation, 54-year-old John Meyer of Friendship was traveling southbound in a dump truck on Highway G. An SUV being driven westbound on Highway I by 64-year-old Mark Tikkuri of Wauwatosa did not stop at the stop sign at the highway's intersection with County G and entered Meyer's path.

Mueller was pronounced dead on the scene by the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Response Unit is currently completing a post-crash reconstruction of the accident scene.

Along with the State Patrol and Medical Examiner's Office, the Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Oxford Fire Department and Marquette County EMS.

As of this time, the accident remains under investigation and no more information is currently available.