WDHS Class of 2022 walks across stage

A class of Wisconsin Dells High School seniors that have gone through a challenging run graduated on a mild weather Friday night.

The Class of 2022, which consisted of 125 graduating seniors, received their diplomas on the school's football field, with six of the outgoing students speaking at the ceremony. Before the presentation, the school's choir, which consisted of eight graduates, sang a rendition of "Don't You (Forget About Me)," a 1985 pop hit from Simple Minds.

"For the members of the Class of 2022, your high school has consisted of a great deal of change," said Wisconsin Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack. "During these times of disruption, it has provided you with an opportunity to develop a skill of adapting to many forms of change."

Slack also acknowledged students that had a more challenging road to graduation, commending their determination and perseverance.

Class valedictorian Katrina Laubscher gave her speech prior to the distribution of diplomas. She is a summa cum laude graduate and National Honor Society member as well as recipient of six various scholarships and a finalist for two more.

"All of you have helped shape me into the person I am today and helped me realize that even though I am independent, it's okay to ask for help and guidance," said Laubscher. "As we embark on this new adventure, please remember that, even though we are entering a world where we are in control of our lives and decisions, knowing when to lean on others for support is essential to maintaining the state of independence we have worked so hard to achieve."

Laubscher emphasized that finishing high school and entering adulthood brings about a sense of freedom and that the graduates now have more control of their lives.

"As you enter the real world, make sure you take the time to reflect on yourself and how your choices impact others," said Laubscher.

Todd Braun, a longtime math teacher at Wisconsin Dells High School who is retiring after the 2021-22 school year, was selected by students to give the faculty address. He made many remarks that drew laughter from the audience, as well as comments regarding his pride in teaching in the Dells area.

Braun cited a verse from Steve Miller Band's 1976 song "Fly Like an Eagle" that addressed poverty and homelessness, but emphasized the last lyrics of the verse, which said "there's a solution." He said that the Class of 2022 is capable of creating solutions to life situations. He also had the students do a short dance at the end of his speech.

The four Senior Class Officers — Rayna Hess, Olivia Platt, Zoe Rohling, and Jadyn Torkelson — spoke after Slack. Platt and Torkelson each graduated with summa cum laude honors and, along with Rohling, were members of the National Honor Society.

"We wanted to be able to embody everything that our class has done together," said Platt. "From conference titles to musical triumphs, we have truly done it all and overcame every obstacle that has been thrown our way. We have been through it all together and that chapter is coming to an end."

Before the 80s pop cover by the school choir, salutatorian Hailey Anchor, who is committed to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities as a track and field participant and a recipient of eight various scholarships, addressed the graduation.

"I believe that one of the most valuable lessons we've learned during our high school career is how to adapt, accept, and even embrace, change," said Anchor.

One of the main themes of the speeches was the students' dealings with the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 and their gradual return to a semblance of normalcy.

"As sophomores, I think most of us felt like we had a handle on this whole high school thing, but all of a sudden, COVID," said Anchor.

The speakers also expressed gratitude towards their teachers, classmates, friends, and families for their support throughout high school.