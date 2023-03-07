Students and staff will wear certain colors and styles for school spirit week, but Wisconsin Dells High School (WDHS) spent the week transitioning February to March in a similar fashion to promote a good cause.

The school celebrated Inclusion Week from Feb. 27 to March 3, making its own version of "Spread the Word: Inclusion" week. Taylor Preston, a special education instructor at WDHS, said that the theme week was used to "bring awareness to some disabilities that we see in our hallways to better inform staff and students".

Students and staff were encouraged to wear different colors or other themed clothing each day to promote awareness of various disabilities. Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 27 and 28) were orange and yellow for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and intellectual disability, respectively. Blue was worn on Wednesday, March 1 for autism.

Down syndrome was the theme for March 2, which called for "crazy" socks and Friday celebrated inclusion in general, where students and staff wore WDHS gear or clothes for the school's Unified Champions club.

Along with the dress themes, Inclusion Week shared facts about the different disabilities on the WDHS daily morning announcements. Gift certificates to businesses such as Dunkin' Donuts and Lake City Social were given to students and staff, respectively. The week ended with students and staff signing and writing a pledge to be more inclusive with regard to students with disabilities on a banner which is now in the WDHS commons.

The Unified Champions is a club at the school focused on inclusion of students with disabilities such as the ones highlighted during Inclusion Week. Preston said the club provides structure and supervision, along with social experiences, for students at WDHS with and without disabilities.

"Students with disabilities are often, unintentionally left out of social experiences and do not always have natural, positive interactions with their same-aged peers," said Preston in her email.

Events hosted by the club during the 2022-23 school year include a holiday party and a pregame party in which one of the club's members sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to a Chiefs boys basketball game. The club has also held a movie night and sold member-baked cookies for Valentine's Day.

Leadership roles in Unified Champions include students with and without disabilities, according to Preston.

"We have some great student advocates for this club and for inclusion in general," said Preston in her email. "Unified Champions has the message of Respect, Accept, Include and that is our mission here at WDHS. To respect one another regardless of differences, to accept one another regardless of abilities and to include those who are not normally included to create an inclusive, positive, and supportive environment for all students in our hallways."

Preston added that Unified Champions members who have disabilities have improved confidence and social interactions, along with more friendships.

"I have seen so many great things happening here and am even more excited for what this club can do for our school in the future," said Preston in her email.

Unified Champions schools are operated by Special Olympics Wisconsin. More information about Unified Champions schools and programs they sponsor at all school levels can be found on their website.

Lake Delton Elementary reading program

Read Across America Week was from March 2-6, and Lake Delton Elementary School (LDES) participated by reading "Ms. Frogbottom's Field Trips: I Want My Mummy", by Nancy Krulik.

The book was also part of the school's One School, One Book program, which is "designed to create a shared reading experience within a single elementary school community", according to a release from LDES instructor Sherry Moyer.

Students, staff, and community members all received copies of Krulik's book that were purchased by the school's parent-teacher organization. The school conducted activities relating to the book during the week, including dress-ups, themed lunch treats, and trivia.

"It brings the added joy of building and expanding a sense of community among students, parents, teachers, and staff – and beyond," said Moyer in the release.