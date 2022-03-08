Wilderness Resort slated for upgrades and new attractions

One of the Dells area's largest resorts is slated for significant improvements as 2022 progresses.

The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton is adding two new waterslides to its Wild West Waterpark and making upgrades to all 446 guest rooms as part of four major changes. Take Flight, the resort's fly ride theater, is adding another film for guests/attendees to ride along to, and the resort is adding a Mars-themed adventure room to its Wilderness on the Lake hotel.

Wild West Waterpark's renovations will begin in late spring and are expected to be completed late in the fall. The attraction is adding the two new slides as well as a multi-level play and spray structure. Both slides will have two lanes to create a racing environment on rides. One of the two new slides will be a tube ride while the other is a head-first mat racing slide. The slides will have translucent effects and "rally points" where riders can see their race competition.

"We're going to redo and gut the whole interior," said Joe Eck, Chief Operating Officer of Wilderness Resort. "It's really four new slides for the price of two. Two new slides, but they are dueling."

Two current popular slides, the Fantastic Voyage and Black Hole, will remain.

"It's always nice when we're in a position as a destination to not only offer new things, but at the same time, to really solidify our brand as the 'Waterpark Capital of the World'," said Romy Snyder, President/CEO of Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The resort is performing complete renovations of all the guest rooms. These changes include new paint, carpet, flooring, countertops, furniture, artwork and televisions. Room upgrades will begin in April and last until late in the year. Eck said there will be a hiatus on room changes, which he sees as modernizations, during the peak tourism season during the summer.

"From April to May, we're going to get 220 rooms done," said Eck. "We'll just go a floor at a time. Once Memorial Day hits, we'll stop construction and half the rooms will be the new rooms and the other half will be existing rooms. Once Labor Day hits, we'll do the other half and be done by late October."

Eck said that the current rooms are "great" and that the new ones will just be more modern.

Shooting is currently in process for Take Flight's new movie, "World Flight". The movie is going to live up to its title, as it takes riders through notable locations such as the London Eye and Tower Bridge, Sydney Harbor, Parthenon and Colosseum in Rome, Reykjavik, and Big Sur before "landing" in the Dells. Eck is hoping to have it ready by June.

"Our goal is this summer, we will unveil that movie," said Eck. "You'll feel like you took off from the East Coast in New York, circled around the world and ended up finishing landing in Wisconsin Dells."

"World Flight" is a similar film to "Flight of Aloha" which was released in January and takes riders through various areas of Hawaii. The two movies will both be available when "World Flight" is released.

Wilderness's fourth major development is MISSION: MARS, an escape room at Wilderness on the Lake that takes participants to recover and repair a rover from Mars. The participants need to complete it in 30 minutes before a solar storm. The MISSION: MARS room is replacing the Circus room.

"It will take everyone to Mars and your part of a NASA rover team and you have to figure out how to get back home from Mars, essentially is how it kind of works out," said Eck.