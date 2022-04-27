Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton April government recap

WISCONSIN DELLS

On April 19, the Wisconsin Dells City Council held its monthly meeting and approved licenses for the following.

- The Dollar General site plan submitted by James Lundberg of Point of Beginning Inc. for a store on Wisconsin Highway 16 and Deerwood Drive in Wisconsin Dells, previously denied by the City Council for residential and traffic concerns, was modified and approved at the April 19 meeting in a 4-2 vote. Alds. Mike Freel and Jesse DeFosse voted against the motion.

- Sale of fireworks from May 1 to March 31, 2023 at Native Sun, Maurer’s Market and R & G Travel Mart in Wisconsin Dells. The council approved the measure 5-0-1, with Ald. Brian Holzem abstaining due to his application on behalf of Native Sun.

- A riding horses/stable for hire license was unanimously approved for the duration of May 1 to April 30, 2023 for Dells Adventure Development for Beaver Springs Riding Stables in Wisconsin Dells.

- Ten property owners, including Mt. Olympus, submitted licenses for seasonal workforce housing from May 1 to April 30, 2023, with approval of all licenses consolidated into one motion, which was carried unanimously.

- Class B Beer licenses were approved for Riverfront Terrace during the period of April 19 and June 30 and the Wisconsin Dells Spring Wine Walk on April 30. Class B licenses permit the sale of various alcoholic beverages at food/drink service establishments.

- Licenses for Class A Liquor and cigarette and tobacco sales were issued to the Kwik Trip under construction on Wisconsin Highway 13 in Wisconsin Dells. Class A liquor licenses permit the sale of alcoholic beverages from a retail business. All alcoholic beverage licenses were approved unanimously.

- Police Chief Nicholas Brinker was authorized to prohibit passengers riding in the cargo areas of motor vehicles during periods of high traffic volume and activity associated with special events. Signs indicating the restriction must be posted in advance and drivers must be issued a warning before receiving a citation. A period from May 19 to May 22 with this restriction was approved at the April 19 meeting as part of the unanimous vote to adopt the resolution. Automotion in Wisconsin Dells is set for May 21-22.

- A property near The VUE Boutique Hotel on River Road in Wisconsin Dells was unanimously approved for overnight lodging. The rental house’s maximum capacity is six people. The facility is subject to the city’s Premier Resort Tax and Room Tax and must comply with all nuisance ordinances.

- The drive-thru lane and parking lot at the Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Broadway was unanimously approved to be modified. All gas pumps have been removed from the former joint operation as a convenience store, as the Dunkin’ Donuts will now be the lone business at the location.

- The Land of Natura was approved for a private well of non-potable water. It passed with a 5-0-1 vote, with Ald. Terry Marshall abstaining.

- $461,237 worth of Clean Water Fund Loan revenue bonds from 2005 were unanimously approved to be paid off on April 21. The amount includes a prepayment of interest for 2023 through 2025.

- The city, in compliance with state law, unanimously passed an ordinance increasing vigilance regarding possible contamination of public water supply from cross connections with private water pipelines. A water utility inspector may now inspect a property for cross connections at any time, provided the inspector displays proper credentials. Any establishment using a public water supply connection can be requested to provide information regarding its piping systems, or can have its supply cut off. Water supply to businesses in violation of the ordinance can have their supply cut off as well.

- A four-way stop will be added to the area where the Dollar General is being built in a unanimous vote. The intersection with the stop will be at Deerwood Trail and Glen Becker Trail.

LAKE DELTON

- The village of Lake Delton’s top stories this month were the reinstatement of Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman and the placement of Delton Fire Department Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson on paid administrative leave.

- Mr. Pancake on Wisconsin Dells Parkway will make changes to its sign, as approved in a unanimous village board vote.

- The village unanimously approved a site plan and rendering for a Hilton Tru Hotel on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

- Dells Express, a taxicab service for Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton, was approved to increase its vehicle fleet from four to five for the period of April 11 to June 30.