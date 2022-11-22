Wisconsin Dells approves 2023 budget

The City of Wisconsin Dells passed its annual budget for 2023 on Monday.

During the city’s monthly common council meeting on Nov. 21, the council unanimously approved the balanced operation and debt levy budget for 2023, as well as seven budget items for 2022.

City administrator/finance director Karen Terry explained how property values increased slightly in the city since last year and the complexities regarding assessments of such values with the city’s straddling of four counties (Columbia, Sauk, Adams, and Juneau).

She noted that the vast majority of the Adams County portion of the city lies within a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. The Columbia County portion of the city is the largest in terms of size and population.

Revenue from property taxes designated for operational expenses is set to be roughly $2.85 million, according to a recommendation from the city’s finance committee. This would represent an increase of roughly $56,000 from 2022. No other revenue source is slated to generate more than $1 million, as state transportation aid is slated to bring in the second highest amount of revenue at just over $627,000, a 14% increase from 2022.

Taxes from city utilities and shared revenue are projected to combine for over $696,000, a roughly $221,000 jump from 2022. Room tax and parking utility transfers are slated to be nearly the same from this year in 2023, coming in around $469,000.

Total revenues and expenditures for 2023 are set to be just less than $6.5 million.

Police department expenses make up the largest portion of the city’s expenditures. For 2023, the city is slated to spend between $2.4 and $2.5 million on the department, ranging from its largest expense (staff and dispatch salaries and benefits) to maintenance expenses with vehicles and electronic equipment. All numbers are increases from 2022.

Sanitary and other public works services represent the second largest portion of the upcoming 2023 budget. Street repairs and maintenance are slated for roughly $740,000 in expenses, representing just less than half of the total budget for public works, which comes in at just under $1.6 million.

The Kilbourn Public Library is slated to have nearly $613,000 spent on it in 2023, with employee salaries making up just over half of that.

Nearly $1 million is committed to the city’s debt service levy, as the 2023 budget designates nearly $958,000 for it. Property tax revenue for the levy is set to fund just over $860,000 of that.

Budgets for capital expenses, various utilities and special revenues, Premier Resort Tax distribution, the Business Improvement District, Tax Increment Financing districts, and the EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Commission for 2022 were all approved.

A complete breakdown of the city’s budgets can be found on the city website here: citywd.org.

WDPD names new sergeant

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department filled its open sergeant position that had been vacant for one month following the promotion of Lt. Ben Wiese last month. Scott Parkhurst, an officer with the department since October of 2021, was promoted to Sergeant in a unanimous vote during the meeting.

Command staff for the department now consists of Chief Nicholas Brinker, Lt. Wiese, Sgt. DuWayne Cournoyer and Sgt. Parkhurst.