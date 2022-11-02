Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team making first state appearance

A Wisconsin Dells High School sports team is making a state appearance for the first time since 2018, and this is a first for this particular squad.

The Chiefs' boys soccer team will be playing in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. against New Berlin Eisenhower at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. This is the first appearance at state for the Chiefs, who suffered through years of losing seasons prior to 2019, but are now in their fourth consecutive non-losing campaign.

"That's been the main thinking since the season began," said Chiefs coach Ernesto Arias of making it to state. "We are going to go as far as we can. We're going to do our best in every single game. The mentality is to show up on Friday night full force and full potential."

"We've got to show our pride for Wisconsin Dells," said senior forward and team leading scorer Yair Perez Ruiz. "That's what's everything to us. It means so much to us to bring a name to our home and to be able to make it even greater."

After finishing second in the conference behind Belleville/New Glarus, the Chiefs began their playoff run with home regional victories over Prairie du Chien/River Ridge/Seneca and Mount Horeb. The team outscored both opponents by a combined score of 16-1 (10-0 over Prairie du Chien and 6-1 over Mount Horeb).

"WDHS is very proud of our soccer team's trip to the state tournament," said school principal Allison Hoch in an email. "The excitement of a state game is special, but when it's the first accolade for a program, it's even more memorable."

During the recent run of success, the Chiefs have made some noise in the tournament, but lost in close regional final matches each year from 2019 through 2021.

"It’s been nice, just growing with my team over the four years, especially with my senior classmates," said Chiefs senior forward/midfielder Mark Bautista in September. "As kids we all used to play together and it’s been nice that it’s our final year."

"We’re trying to pave the way for soccer in this school," said fellow senior forward/midfielder Manroop Benipal in September. "If we win something, go far, we all know we can go far and we believe we can bring everything home. We just want to pave the way for the juniors, sophomores and freshmen and have this school be a soccer school."

Arias said that Benipal, Perez Ruiz, and Bautista have a high amount of chemistry with each other and have been effective leaders for the younger players in the program.

"It's not just one player we have on top," said Arias. "There's some really good talent from goal box, defense, midfielders. There's no weak spots on the Dells soccer team."

Following a ceremony at Wisconsin Dells High School that honored the team along with district administrator Terry Slack, the Chiefs got to state with two sectional victories, including a 2-1 road victory at McFarland in the final on Oct. 29. Wisconsin Dells beat Evansville, 4-1, at home on Oct. 27 just after the ceremony.

"Coach Arias, a 2005 WDHS graduate has been working diligently to build the soccer program since he took over the program," said Slack in an email. "Like so many coaches who are successful he has developed a positive relationship with the players and in turn he gets the best out of each player on the team. He is well-known in the soccer community and is totally committed to each student-athlete and the program."

Benipal, Perez Ruiz, and Bautista were all freshmen who played on the 2019 varsity team. Perez Ruiz said that the main goal was getting past the regional final this year, but that the team is now "on a roll and can't slow down." Benipal said "we want it all this year" in September.

Arias credited the Dells Area Youth Soccer Association (DAYSA) with player development, as he said players such as Benipal, Perez Ruiz, and Bautista came up through the program and have been playing together since they were children.

"We're just trying to kill everything in our path right now," said Perez Ruiz, who added that the Chiefs have to "just keep playing our game" in order to win the state championship.

Arias expressed gratitude to Wisconsin Dells High School staff, the players' parents, and the rest of the Dells community area for supporting the program.

WDHS athletics success

The boys soccer program is joining a healthy list of successful Wisconsin Dells High School sports programs. The football team won its second consecutive South Central Conference championship this year and has not lost a conference game since 2020.

Both basketball teams have consistently ranked among the best in the conference as well. The girls basketball team made an appearance at the Division 3 state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay in 2018 and won five consecutive conference titles from 2015-16 through 2019-20.

Boys basketball is working on a streak of five consecutive conference titles dating back to the 2017-18 season. The team nearly went to state in 2018 and 2019, but lost in the sectional final in both seasons.

Baseball has also experienced much success in the past decade. The Chiefs won conference titles in 2018 and 2019 and advanced to Division 2 sectional finals in 2013 and 2018. The softball team advanced to the sectional semifinals in 2021.

Area sports reporter Sean Davis contributed to this story.