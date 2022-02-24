Wisconsin Dells High School honors top academic achievers

Wisconsin Dells High School named its top two academic achieving seniors on Monday night.

Katrina Laubscher and Hailey Anchor, two class of 2022 students at the school, were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Both students are seeking pre-med programs at the university level and Anchor has excelled as a track and field participant.

“They filled up their time with a lot of challenging courses, which is the goal of the (Laude) System,” said Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston. “I’m certainly proud of their efforts and wish them both the best going into next year. Success seems predestined for them and that’s very exciting.”

The Laude System, according to the Wisconsin Dells High School 2021-22 Student Handbook, acknowledges student achievement through a combination of the student’s grade point average through seven total semesters and number of honor class points completed in their high school career. In order to achieve a Laude score, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. The Laude score is calculated by multiplying the amount of honor class points with the GPA.

Each honor class is worth 0.5 points for completion.

Laubscher took 12 Advanced Placement courses to earn her top academic standing, including AP Chemistry, European History, Psychology, Calculus AB and BC, Language and Composition and Literature and Composition.

Gaston said the challenging curriculum Laubscher navigated earned her 10.75 honor points in the school’s Laude program.

“I am hoping to go to UW-Madison next year and go to pre-med and major in biology,” said Laubscher.

Anchor achieved her honors while taking a challenging schedule of courses during her years at Dells High School. She took ten Advanced Placement courses, including United States and World History and Biology, as well as some of the same courses that Laubscher excelled in. In addition to her academic achievements, Anchor has earned a high honor as a student athlete. Along with being a 3-time state track medalist, she runs cross country and plays basketball for the Chiefs.

Anchor had 10 honors points from her courses, according to Gaston. Anchor’s mother, Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Chairperson Tara Anchor, said Hailey achieved a 4.0 grade point average from her coursework, which amounts to 40 total Laude points. Tara Anchor also said Hailey has been involved with Happy Kids Network, St. Cecilia’s Youth Group and National Honor Society.

“Next year, I got recruited to run track and field at the University of Minnesota,” said Hailey Anchor. “While I’m there, I’m going to study pre-med and hopefully, get into medical school after my four years.”

“We’re just so very proud of Hailey and how hard she has worked during her high school career,” said Tara Anchor. “She has always been a very dedicated student.”

Other courses Laubscher and Anchor took include principles of biomedical science, functions, statistics and trigonometry and anatomy and physiology.