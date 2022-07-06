Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton sewage system scores high, getting upgrades

The Dells area has always maintained a high-quality wastewater treatment system and is making upgrades to ensure that continues.

Both the City of Wisconsin Dells and Village of Lake Delton approved the issuance of bonds during June to make upgrades to their sewage systems. City administrative coordinator/finance director Karen Terry said that the village's bonds, which total $652,579, are for a $2.6 million-plus upgrade to the building facilities at the city and village's joint plant.

The entire bond amount for the village and the city each is just over $1.3 million to cover the entire cost of the project. Wisconsin Dells issued bonds for $830,566 to account for the city's lower level of eligible principal forgiveness from the state than that of Lake Delton.

Over 50% of the village's bonds are eligible for forgiveness, hence the issuance of under half of the total bond amount. Wisconsin Dells' forgiveness eligibility is capped at $481,229.

Construction and equipment costs comprise the vast majority of the finances needed for the plant upgrades, with all forgiveness provided in that area.

Terry said that each municipality pays half the cost of the project. She and Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber both explained that the village receives more principal forgiveness from the state, which explains the larger bond issuance from the city.

Richard Cross, the village attorney in Lake Delton, said that the village's bonds come with a 1.22% interest rate. The city's interest rate is at 2.035%, with principal payments beginning in 2024. The final maturity date of the bonds is May 1, 2042, giving each municipality a 20-year period to service them.

Sewage collection and its financial management continue to be highly regarded in the area, with both receiving an A grade on its 2021 Compliance Maintenance Annual Report from the state.

"Every year, the DNR tests the site and we always get an A rating," said Cross. "As far as I can remember, it's always exceeded the state's requirements."

Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl said that the sewerage commission, which is a joint commission between Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton, approved the contract for an upgrade to the sewage plant's supervisory control and data acquisition system, which he said is a $1 million-plus project. He added that this cost is being paid out of the equipment reserve fund, which means that no new funds are needed from either municipality for the project.