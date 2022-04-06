Wisconsin Dells, Portage officials don't expect station improvements needed for extra Amtrak trip

Wisconsin Dells and Portage don’t expect improvements will be necessary at either city’s train station as part of a large rail improvement project between Chicago and the Twin Cities that will add another daily round-trip.

Last month, the Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of transportation announced a $31.8 million federal grant to double passenger rail service on the 411-mile corridor that connects Chicago, Milwaukee, La Crosse and St. Paul — covering more than half the project’s costs.

The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger Rail Project adds a second round-trip train on the same route used by the existing Amtrak Empire Builder and Hiawatha Service trains, along with improvements to the existing rail lines.

The project will cost a total of $53 million.

Wisconsin Dells and Portage public works directors Chris Tollaksen and Philip Livingston are not aware of any improvements that would be needed for either city’s Amtrak stations to accommodate the new train, which is scheduled to begin operation in late 2024.

The project has been supported by both Republican and Democratic politicians, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and former state Sen. Luther Olsen, along with cities and chambers of commerce along the rail line.

The state of Wisconsin is pledging $6.1 million for the project, which will add a second daily round-trip train on the corridor. Construction for the project is slated to begin in 2023, with five stations (four in Minnesota, one in La Crosse) undergoing infrastructure improvements.

“This vital rail project came together because the federal government not only recognized its importance to the region but the extraordinary collaboration among states, local economic groups and freight and passenger rail,” Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a news release on March 9. “The team effort we are celebrating today brings us a stronger and more diverse transportation infrastructure that strengthens supply chains, connects businesses and universities, and brings us all closer together with more travel options.”

Planning for the project began in 2012 and final designs are projected to be finished later this year.

Other funding for the project came from the Federal Railroad Administration Restoration and Enhancement Program ($12.6 million) to offset operations costs for the first three years.

The state of Minnesota pledged $10 million and Amtrak pledged $5 million as well.