Wisconsin Electric opens new Dells location

An electric company in the Dells area recently opened a new facility.

Wisconsin Electric, an electrical service in Wisconsin Dells, held a grand opening ceremony for its new facility on Business Park Road in the city on Oct. 28. The new facility, which broke ground in March, is replacing the company's former site on Birchwood Road in the city, which company owner Tom Roll said had been outgrown.

"I designed this facility to showcase our abilities and to demonstrate to clients all the new technologies in this industry," said Roll in an email. "We are fully automated with the latest and greatest Smart Technologies from Lutron, Leviton, Ring and more. This gives us the ability to monitor energy consumption, create lighting scenes and schedules, and fully control the facility from anywhere in the world. These systems are integrated and work with each other and can be expanded to work with nearly all other Smart technologies and manufacturers."

Roll added that the facility is slated to expand in late 2023. Through a partnership with Wisconsin Focus on Energy, an organization which fosters partnerships between home buyers and utility companies for more energy efficient construction, Roll said customers are able to save on their utility bills each year through rebates.

"This facility will allow us to continue our grown with future plans on expanding our commercial division & start our campaign to offer Solar, Wind and Battery Backup power options to our customers," said Roll.

Services provided by Wisconsin Electric include residential and commercial trenching, upgrades in LED lighting, sale and installation of standby generators, and locating underground power lines. According to the company's website, the company installs eight to 10 generators per week, the highest volume in Wisconsin.

The company serves healthcare facilities, schools, residences, manufacturing plants, churches, storage facilities, commercial buildings, aircraft hangars, among others.

Roll said that the company was started out of his residential garage in March of 2018 from income he generated installing backup generators for Home Backup Systems, a power company in Fort Atkinson. After information of his services spread throughout the community, Roll eventually hired his first employee and began marketing in 2019. Wisconsin Electric now has 10 full-time employees.

"Wisconsin Electric is proud of our reputation and rating," said Roll, who mentioned his company's 11 five-star Google ratings. "We attribute this success to our wonderful community and our staff who continue to put our customers needs first and strive for customer satisfaction."