Wisconsin River organization in Dells under new leadership

A Dells area conservation group changed leadership earlier this year and wants to continue responsible activity on the Wisconsin River while increasing awareness.

Amanda McGowan, a resident of Wisconsin Dells and property manager for Island Pointe Resort in the area, became President of the Stewards of the Dells of the Wisconsin River in May. She took over for organization founder Debbie Kinder, who founded the Stewards on May 23, 2008.

McGowan said that Kinder initially proposed the position for Joseph Leute, the Dells native photographer who took photos for and helped design Soul of the River, a photography art exhibit located on the Riverwalk in Wisconsin Dells. Leute then spoke to McGowan about the position, as he holds residences in the Dells and New York City.

“He told Debbie about me and said, ‘I think Amanda would be a great candidate for the job,’ and that this could work out good,” said McGowan. “We started meeting and I met with Debbie and a couple former board members of the Stewards. All of those ladies were in agreement as well.”

Kinder and the other board members wanted to remain involved with the Stewards, but were looking for “a younger voice” and “more active involvement,” according to McGowan. The COVID-19 pandemic caused activities within the Stewards to have “fizzled a little bit” which McGowan said fueled a need for younger interest in the organization.

“Their vision is literally, ‘What’s best for the river?’,” said McGowan of previous Stewards leadership. “It wasn’t anything personal or anything they were benefitting from individually. They really want to protect the river, protect the Dells area, protect the environment.”

Protecting the shoreline and natural beauty of the Dells of the Wisconsin River, particularly in the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton Area, is the primary mission of the Stewards, according to McGowan. She described the organization as “custodial” saying that members would encourage and engage in cleanup efforts, as well as allowing for more responsible access to the river and the Dells area.

“You want safe and secure access to the river where people can come to it and appreciate it so that it’s shared with everybody,” said McGowan. “You also want that to be regulated in some parts, because if everybody just did whatever they wanted to, then it could still get destroyed.”

Other ideas for making the Dells of the Wisconsin River more viable include adding signage for boat landings, high tide areas, and areas where increased pollution levels exist, as well as more environmental education programs for students of all ages.

McGowan and fellow Stewards officers Erin Judd, Gabe Worden, and Jruman Nicksic were all elected at a formal meeting in May at Newport Park in the Lower Dells area by a contingent of 20 current organization members. The Stewards have stepped up recruitment efforts since she and the other officers were elected.

Along with the elected officers, the organization will also have a board of directors, which will include Juli Mor, whose father, Jerry Hamm’s, photo is presented at Soul of the River and Leute, as well as the officers. Hamm’s father, Don, who was a maintenance worker for Dells Boat Company, drowned in the river. Jerry Hamm is wearing his father’s hat, which remained afloat on the river, in the photo at the exhibit.

“I feel like I’m the token old person,” said Mor, jokingly referring to the youth movement within the Stewards. “I’m just really good friends with Joey Leute. We’re both creative and we’ve always had a relationship that way. We live on the river and have a great love for the river.”

Mor said that her family has been “connected to the river” for most of her life. Because of that, Mor expressed enthusiasm when McGowan and Leute asked her to help with the Stewards.

“What I foresee is different ways that we can not only protect the river, but also open it up for other people to use,” said Mor, adding that numerous people have approached her with questions on how to gain access.

McGowan said that the organization is undergoing transitions and reorganization and that many plans are still in the works. She added that the goals of herself and other officers is to conduct projects that increase responsible access to the river through fundraising and volunteering.

“I feel like we are all on the same page,” said Mor regarding relationships between McGowan, the rest of the officers and other members.

The Stewards is also planning to work with Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, which is located in the Dells of the Wisconsin River area. It also underwent a leadership change in June, with Amy Workman, a former science instructor in the school districts of Baraboo and Reedsburg, taking over.

McGowan spoke highly of Workman and she and Mor expressed excitement in working with Upham Woods to host educational programs and activities for area students and traveling ones.