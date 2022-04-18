Wizard Quest relocation expands options for players

A Wisconsin Dells adventure game facility moved and expanded over the winter and now has a more immersive experience for players.

Wizard Quest moved from its original location near the city's river walk to a larger facility on the 400 block of Broadway and opened on Dec. 20. Concept Attractions of Wisconsin owner Kevin Ricks said that the new facility has three levels of quest difficulty and players have many options on how they can approach the game.

"We're three times as big as our original one," Ricks said. "What inspired us to do it was two things. Basically, it was our fans — the people that come every year — wanted more. They asked for more quests, more characters, more space. Secondly, we knew that we needed an anchor on this side of town to help generate people walking further this way and not turning around at the 300 block. Between that need and the need of us being able to have a larger location that we could expand on, we chose this location."

Wizard Quest's new location — along with the upcoming Elm Street Plaza next to it to the west and The Land of Natura on the southeast side of the city — are new attractions east of the Wisconsin River that could expand tourism in the Dells area more known for small businesses and residences.

The attraction is billed as a "computer interactive game played in a live setting" where players carry a tablet computer through the 30,000-square-foot, fantasy-themed facility to answer questions, figure out riddles and find secret passages as part of quests.

Each player gets a login for the tablet and their progress is saved. The tablet communicates with other tablets stationed throughout the facility to send players on different quests. The three levels of quests in the game are Odyssey Quest, Wizard Quest and Ascension Quests, in order from least to most challenging.

There are four different realms of the game: Water, Air, Land and Fire. Each one features various characters that will send players on quests to accomplish their in-game goals. There are two central locations where players can enter all realms.

In addition to challenge levels, the different quests in the game determine the type of player someone is, and future challenges are tailored more towards that revelation.

"The Odyssey Quest is an introduction to our world and the story of Wizard Quest," Ricks said. "That's where we immerse you into our story and then we find out where you naturally fall. Are you leaning more towards chaos or do you lean more towards order?"

There are 16 total quests in the Odyssey Quest, and a player advances to the game's namesake level upon completion. Players are introduced to the Wizard characters in the Wizard Quest level after encountering Faefolk — the name for a broad ranger of characters — in Odyssey Quest.

Faefolk are broken down into Fairies, Goblins, Trolls and Ogres, and other various subcategories.

"Each one of them has a race that they are part of," said Ricks.

In Ascension Quest, players are taken through complex, intertwined quests to become Wizards themselves.

Ricks said that new players should start in the Odyssey Quest and would likely get frustrated if they began at the higher levels.

"You have to get to know the story and know how our system works," Ricks said. "The Odyssey Quest really introduces you to our characters and the personalities that they have."

Ricks said Wizard Quest is going to expand by 2024. The current building occupied by Ripley's Believe It or Not! — also a Concept Attractions of Wisconsin business — will be used for another faction of Wizard Quest. Ripley's will be transferred into the building that Wizard Quest was in before its relocation.