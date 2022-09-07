Wo-Zha-Wa Committee seeking increased business sponsorships

Wo-Zha-Wa Days is set for its 55th installment on the weekend of Sep. 16-18, but has been operating at a negative profit for three years now and is seeking more business sponsorships.

The annual fall festival in Wisconsin Dells has a current surplus/rainy-day fund of just over $19,000. Wo-Zha-Wa Days, according to the Wo-Zha-Wa committee of city mayor Ed Wojnicz, Laurie Anderson, Fiorella Neira, Jim McFaul, Sarah Brown and Colleen Weaver, is projected to carry a cost of just over $38,000 in 2022.

"We try to keep a year in surplus aside in case Wo-Zha-Wa gets rained out," said Wojnicz, who added that colder temperatures are not a factor. "If it rains, it's a bust, but you still have all your expenses."

Because of that, a rain-out or other form of cancellation would result in a negative balance, which would put the event in jeopardy for 2023. The committee held a meeting regarding this on Sep. 6, with Brown and Weaver absent. Wojnicz said that he anticipated a better 2021 Wo-Zha-Wa following the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The original concept of Wo-Zha-Wa is to benefit the downtown businesspeople at the end of the season and all of the service clubs and organizations," said Wojnicz at the meeting.

Wojnicz added that the committee wants increased support from area businesses. He commended the high support levels of businesses such as Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, but also mentioned parade expenses, stating that each parade entrant, such as a high school band, has their travel and other needed fees covered by the committee.

"Most of the parade is made up of performers," said Neira. "There's a lot of surrounding towns whose parades are made up of local groups. We have to give them (the performers) some sort of reimbursement for their travel. There's animals, professional circus performers, bands. People have brought up 'Why don't we charge?' For some of these people, this is their livelihood."

The parade seeks business sponsorships from throughout Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton each year, according to Wojnicz. Sponsorships are $150 to start, but businesspeople can contribute more if they choose to.

Wo-Zha-Wa business sponsorships Any Wisconsin Dells or Lake Delton business looking to sponsor Wo-Zha-Wa Days and its parade can mail to P.O. Box 485, Wisconsin Dells, WI, 53965, or contact Mayor Wojnicz at ewojnicz@dellscitygov.com.

"The concern of the committee is that I don't think people understand what it takes to put Wo-Zha-Wa on financially," said Wojnicz.

Neira expressed additional desire for more local involvement from businesses, as well as area nonprofits and residents.

"We just want to keep it going," she said.

Expenses for Wo-Zha-Wa include roughly $9,000 for police protection, $11,000 for portable restroom services, $7,000 for trash collection, just over $2,000 for liability insurance and $9,000 for additional public safety, which includes police officers from nearby communities.

"We haven't had the responses from outside vendors, and some of the criticisms for the Wo-Zha-Wa committee is that we charge too much," said Wojnicz, referring to the committee's $1,000 fee for hosting a vendor, such as a food truck or apparel sales tent, during Wo-Zha-Wa Days.

Other members of the committee acknowledged that the city fee does not account for additional charges by private entities for using their property. Wojnicz is optimistic that once the committee completes its application to officially declare Wo-Zha-Wa Days a nonprofit, he'll be able to recruit additional support.

Clubs that hold stands at Wo-Zha-Wa Days include the Dells Lions Club, Polish Club, Dells Rotary and other volunteer organizations/nonprofits that could benefit from concession sales. However, Wojnicz said that some of the original fundraising organizations are no longer part of the event.

"Their members have gotten older," said McFaul of some of the former participating entities. "It's a lot for them to come and work for three days and they don't have a staff that can be on their feet that long."

McFaul added that the 2022 event will not have four of the participating groups from 2021, including the Briggsville American Legion and Students to Japan. Wojnicz said that there are no new entities taking their place.

Dells Athletic Club founders Jeff Fitzwilliams and Stephanie Morter are now running the Wo-Zha-Wa Run during the morning on Sep. 17. All entry fees from runners in the race are pledged to the committee, and Wojnicz said that Fitzwilliams and Morter see an opportunity for up to 500 runners in future years.

"They're looking to pick up some sponsors too, and they have," said McFaul, citing BioSteel Sports Drink as one.

Wojnicz said that the 2022 Wo-Zha-Wa parade is lighter than desired this year at 68 participants and Neira added that the committee is meeting its budget for the parade, but they both expressed wishes for a slightly higher amount of participants.