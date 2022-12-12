 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Wonewoc plans village-wide power outage for Wednesday

power line pole file stock image (copy) (copy)

Wonewoc is coordinating with Alliant Energy to ensure the 4-hour outage goes seamlessly.

There will be a planned power outage in Wonewoc on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as upgrades are made to the village’s substation.

The improvements will support Wonewoc’s new wastewater treatment facility, funded in large part by a grant from a federal rural development program championed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. The current plant flooded in 2018, and the technology is 40 years old.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the next three years. However, a brand-new facility will require large amounts of steady, consistent electricity.

“The power necessary for this new facility will need a three-phase line,” Village Administrator Lee Kucher said. “Currently, we don’t have three-phase going out on that grid where the new plant is going to be located.”

Residential homes are typically served by a single-phase line, while industrial facilities usually use three-phase. Three-phase lines can handle a greater load of power.

Wonewoc is coordinating with Alliant Energy to ensure the 4-hour outage goes seamlessly. Over the course of the next six weeks, work on the three-phase lines will continue but shouldn’t disrupt service.

“This should be a one-time deal,” Kucher stated.

The Wonewoc Public Library will close in the morning and reopen as soon as the power is restored. The Wonewoc-Union Center School District will be unaffected as it is on the Village of Union Center’s power.

