'You can be noisy': Hatch Library a place to learn, a place to meet up

The Hatch Public Library may be the hottest place in town. The library reported that its usage rose 62% in 2022, totaling 48,949 visitors in their first year completely open to the public since the pandemic began.

Hatch saw nearly 20,000 more guests than in 2021. These users checked out 51,047 books and 16,741 DVDs. The technology services saw 18,946 Wi-Fi users and 15,122 e-books downloaded.

Library Director Bridget Christenson noted that Hatch only provided curbside services from January till June in 2021, meaning that the library was only in full operation for the second half of the year. Still, the uptick in visitors is promising.

“The library is the place to go. It’s the place to be. That’s driving our walk-in traffic,” Christenson said.

The local library is no longer just for picking out books. With nearly 209 programs for children, young adults and people of all ages on-site, it's just as much a meeting place as it is a center of learning. Seventy-eight groups held a total of 663 gatherings in the library’s reservable rooms throughout the year — nearly triple what was hosted in 2021.

“Those are just the ones that we track. We also have three other rooms that are first come, first serve. Those are in use all the time too,” Christenson added. “The library is being used as a gathering space and a place to hang out. You can be noisy.”

The library saw another trend emerge. Hatches’ “create-it” kits, which it began distributing while the building was closed to the public, have only risen in demand. Some 1,300 kits featuring hand-made ornaments, windcatchers and kaleidoscopes were picked up last year. While the offering began as a way to ease the loss of in-person children’s programming, Christenson believes the library won’t be phasing out the kits anytime soon.

Picturebook check-outs also returned to pre-pandemic levels, and graphic novels continued to be a hot-ticket item. New titles like Heartstopper and Spy x Family top the charts, but literary classics that have been re-released are also gaining popularity.

Looking forward, the library hopes to continue building relationships within the community. Hatch currently has over 35 partnerships with local organizations and businesses that help host and sponsor events.

“We want to be responsive to the community. We are always open to suggestions,” Christenson added. “Based on our attendance and feedback, we hope to continue to increase our programming.”