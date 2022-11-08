 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zobal wins sheriff race, Pellegrini-Kast takes clerk

Andrew Zobal will become Juneau County’s next sheriff and Alecia Pellegrini-Kast will assume the role of Clerk of Circuit Court.

 JOHN GITTINGS

