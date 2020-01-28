BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam co-op can't make lead last in 3-3 draw with Baraboo/Portage

The junior defenseman then carried the puck into the Beaver Dam zone, darted down the right side of goal and slid the puck over to senior Josh Beale, who fired it home past Davis with just 14 seconds left in regulation.

“We were able to get the puck in their zone and when they got an opportunity to get it out, we transitioned in the neutral zone and got it back in deep so they weren’t able to pull Hinz right away,” Matamoros said.

“But they did a great job taking the puck in deep, and it’s actually what I told our guys to do all game long; take the puck in deep and try to find the guys crashing through the high slot. That’s exactly what they did when they scored their game-tying goal.”

The T-Birds continued to be the aggressors in the extra eight-minute period. Baraboo/Portage had a prime chance in the opening minute to finish off the comeback try, but sophomore Gabe Fitzwilliams’ chip shot in front of goal was saved by Davis.

The T-Birds created two more opportunities but Davis was up to the task on one and another was thwarted by the net getting dislodged. Beaver Dam started to generate some momentum down the stretch, but Hinz came up with a pair of key stops.