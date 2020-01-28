BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam co-op can't make lead last in 3-3 draw with Baraboo/Portage

BARABOO — Closing out games has been a struggle at times this season for the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey co-op.
Those shortcomings reared their ugly head for the Golden Beavers Tuesday night as they settled for a 3-3 overtime tie with Baraboo/Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Pierce Park.
Junior Riley VanderHoeven had a goal and an assist and junior goaltender Kirk Davis had 39 saves in the draw for Beaver Dam.
“It’s frustrating. Baraboo/Portage is a good team, but it’s frustrating to be ahead in another game this season,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said of the Beavers’ fifth blown lead or tie this season.
“We just have to get better at finishing games and putting teams away.”
Things were looking good for Beaver Dam (9-5-2, 4-2-1 Badger North) as it led 3-2 heading to the third period. The Beavers preserved that lead throughout the third, including staving off a pair of abbreviated Baraboo/Portage power plays with the second ending with just under 4 minutes left.
After the second expired, Beaver Dam was able to keep Baraboo/Portage (9-8-1, 2-4-1) at bay from pulling senior goaltender Dane Hinz, but the Beavers’ left the door open as they iced the puck with 36 seconds remaining.
Off the ensuing faceoff, Baraboo/Portage fended off an empty net chance as Luna Larson raced back to cut off the puck.
The junior defenseman then carried the puck into the Beaver Dam zone, darted down the right side of goal and slid the puck over to senior Josh Beale, who fired it home past Davis with just 14 seconds left in regulation.
“We were able to get the puck in their zone and when they got an opportunity to get it out, we transitioned in the neutral zone and got it back in deep so they weren’t able to pull Hinz right away,” Matamoros said.
“But they did a great job taking the puck in deep, and it’s actually what I told our guys to do all game long; take the puck in deep and try to find the guys crashing through the high slot. That’s exactly what they did when they scored their game-tying goal.”
The T-Birds continued to be the aggressors in the extra eight-minute period. Baraboo/Portage had a prime chance in the opening minute to finish off the comeback try, but sophomore Gabe Fitzwilliams’ chip shot in front of goal was saved by Davis.
The T-Birds created two more opportunities but Davis was up to the task on one and another was thwarted by the net getting dislodged. Beaver Dam started to generate some momentum down the stretch, but Hinz came up with a pair of key stops.
With time winding down Larson had one final chance with a one-on-one opportunity against Davis, but was unable to pierce the netminder.
“Our goaltending has been our rock this year, that’s why we’ve been so successful,” Matamoros said. “I know sometimes we rely too heavily on them, and we’re trying to get away from that, but it’s comforting knowing we have two really solid guys between the pipes.”
Beaver Dam took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal by senior Ben Cremers at 14:10 in the first period. The T-Birds quickly shifted momentum however when Cameron Logan scored just 51 seconds into the second on assists from Beale and junior Campbell Koseor.
The Beavers turned the tide immediately, needing just 15 seconds to seize a two-goal lead. Junior Ian Conlin fired home an assist from junior Riley VanderHoeven at 4:01, before the latter scored on a T-Birds giveaway deep in their own zone at 4:16.
The lead didn’t last however as the T-Birds responded right back with a shorthanded goal by Logan at 5:27 and the Beavers’ lead ultimately faded.
“It’s something you always want to look for; two quick ones like that after giving up a quick one,” Matamoros said. “It’s good to see them react that way; keep their heads up and keep grinding, it’s just unfortunate we gave up the opportunities late in the second and third.”
Beaver Dam will look to get back on the right track Friday when it travels to fellow Badger North title contender Sauk Prairie.
BARABOO/PORTAGE 3, BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3 (OT)
Beaver Dam co-op 1 2 0 0 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 0 2 1 0 — 3
First period: BD — Cremers (Jones), 14:10 (pp).
Second period: BP — Logan (Beale, Koseor), 0:51; BD — Conlin (VanderHoeven), 4:01; VanderHoeven, 4:16; BP — Logan (Koseor), 5:27 (sh).
Third period: BP — Beale (Larson), 16:42.
Overtime: N/A.
Saves: BD (Davis) 38, BP (Hinz) 29.
Penalties-minutes: BD 5-18, BP 5-10.
