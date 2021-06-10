COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer takes second in shot put

Baraboo High School alum Josie Schaefer took second in the shot put at Thursday's NCAA Division I track and field championships in Oregon.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore's final shot put of the day traveled 60 feet, 0.75 inches, giving her a runner-up finish behind Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla (62-03.75).

The top five was rounded out by North Dakota State's Akealy Moton (59-5), Indiana's Khayla Dawson (59-0.75) and Tennessee's Latavia Maines (58-4.5).

Schaefer threw a personal best on college track's biggest stage, surpassing the throw of 56-5 3/4 that earned her a seventh place finish at the NCAA West Qualifying event in College Station, Texas.

Schaefer will compete in the discus Saturday.

The 2017 Baraboo graduate used a personal-best throw of 186-10 — the second-longest throw in University of Wisconsin history — to take eighth in the discus at the qualifying event.

Schaefer's personal best is the 14th best in the country. Arizona State junior Jorinde Van Klink leads the discus field with a personal record of 211-5.

Schaefer is making her first career appearance at the NCAA championships. She earned second-team All-America honors at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

