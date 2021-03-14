COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer, Reedsburg's Schyvinck finish in top 10 at NCAA championshps

Two former area track and field standouts made their mark on the national stage over the weekend.

Baraboo High School alum Josie Schaefer finished ninth in the shot put at the NCAA Division I indoor championships on Friday, while Reedsburg's Brooklyn Schyvinck took seventh in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 4x400-meter relay at the Division II indoor championships on Saturday.

Schaefer tossed the shot put 55 feet, 4¾ inches on Friday to take ninth at the Division I meet in Fayetteville, Ark. The redshirt junior earned her first second-team All-American honor after her 2019-20 season was cut short just before nationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla used a throw of 59.05½ to win the national championship.

Schaefer won three state titles — two in the discus and one in the shot put — before graduating from Baraboo in 2017.

Over in Birmingham, Ala., Schyinck made her second appearance at the Division II championships. The junior crossed the finish line in 56.97 seconds to take seventh in the 400 meters — .43 seconds of her personal best and the seventh-fastest time in Winona State history. Grand Valley State senior Nicole Sreenan won the event in 54.21 seconds.