COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer, Reedsburg's Schyvinck set for major NCAA events

Josie Schaefer will head to Texas this week to compete in the NCAA West Preliminary Round for the first time since 2018.

The Baraboo native will be joined by 23 of her University of Wisconsin track and field teammates at Texas A&M University in College Station from Wednesday through Saturday.

Schaefer will compete in both the shot put and discus. The sophomore enters the meet seeded fourth in the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, 8 1/2 inches, and 17th in the discus with a mark of 182-7.

It will be Schaefer’s second time participating in the NCAA West Preliminary Round. She took 34th in the discus with a throw of 159-6 at the event as a true freshman in 2018.

Schaefer redshirted in 2019 and didn’t lose any eligibility last year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire spring season. Schaefer returned this winter to earn second-team All-America honors at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Individuals that advance through the NCAA West Preliminary Round will compete at the Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships from June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

