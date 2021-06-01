COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Sauk County natives stand out at NCAA events

Reedsburg natives Brooklyn Schyvinck, Brianna Schyvinck and Nick Crary wrapped up their NCAA track seasons at the national championships, while Baraboo alum Josie Schaefer advanced to the Division I national meet.

Brooklyn Schyvinck, a junior at Winona State University, teamed up with Kalley Harris, Kendall Zeman and Shereen Vallabouy to take third in the 1,600-meter relay at the Division II national championships Saturday in Allendale, Mich. The quartet crossed the line in 3 minutes, 42.09 seconds to finish with the second-fastest time in school history.

Schyvinck started the three-day meet by combining with Michaela Pryor, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson to place 10th in their heat of the 400-meter relay on May 27. Schyvinck helped the Winona State women tie for 32nd in the team standings.

Brianna Schyvinck and the UW-La Crosse women’s team took second place as a team at the NCAA Division III championships from May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C. The Eagles scored 56 points to trail Loras (58). Brianna Schyvinck used a toss of 164 feet, 6 inches Saturday to take 11th in the hammer throw.

The La Crosse men’s team finished fifth at the national meet, scoring 39 points while Wartburg (54) won the title. Crary, a sophomore, took 17th in the triple jump with a mark of 43-9 1/4.