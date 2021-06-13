 Skip to main content
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: UW's Schaefer takes 12th in discus at NCAA championships
Josie Schaefer, a University of Wisconsin sophomore and an ex-Baraboo High School athlete, capped her first NCAA Division I track and field appearance with a 12th-place finish Saturday in the women's discus.

Schaefer's throw of 184 feet, 8 inches put her just within the top half of the 24-athlete field in Eugene, Ore. Arizona State junior Jorinde Van Klinken claimed the national championship with a mark of 213 feet, 3 inches.

Schaefer had started the three-day meet by taking second in the shot put Thursday. Her personal-best throw of 60-0.75, which came on her final attempt of the day, trailed only Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla (62-03.75).

