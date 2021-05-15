PORTAGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage baseball, softball teams fall to DeForest; boys golf edged out by Sauk Prairie

Hits were hard to come by for the Portage baseball team on Friday as the Warriors mustered just four hits and couldn’t keep DeForest down in a 16-5 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field.
The Warriors used six pitchers but failed to stop the Norskies as DeForest pounded out 13 hits and broke things open down the stretch.
A four-run third inning helped DeForest seize a 6-1 lead early on, and after two scoreless frames, the teams traded three runs apiece in the sixth. The hits came coming for DeForest (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) however, as the Norskies piled on seven more runs in the top of the seventh.
Portage (0-6, 0-6) got a run back in the home half of the final frame, but the Warriors never got closer. Justin Hausser went 3-for-5 with a double, while striking out four and allowing one run on a hit and three walks in five innings of work to get the win for the Norskies.
Mason Kirchberg went 3-for-4 with a double, while Keagon Kaufmann homered and three other DeForest players doubled. Adrian Kopecky pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Haakon Johnson struck out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over one inning for the Warriors, who travel to Adams-Friendship on Saturday.
DeFOREST 16, PORTAGE 5
DeForest;204;003;7;—;16;13;3
Portage;100;003;1;—;5;4;1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Hausser (W; 5-1-1-1-4-3), Engeseth (1-2-3-3-0-1); Kirchberg (1-1-1-0-1-0); P: Bernat (L; 1.2-2-2-2-1-1), Pixler (1.1-2-4-3-1-2), Kopecky (1-0-0-0-2-0), Roberts (2-4-3-3-1-2), Ka. Hooker (0-1-4-4-0-3), Johnson (1-3-3-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — D: Hausser 3x5 (2B), Kirchberg 3x4 (2B), Jansen (2B), Kaufman (HR), Reierson (2B), Engeseth (2B). P: none.
Errors weigh down Warriors softball
The Portage softball team didn’t help its own cause on Friday as the Warriors committed five errors and faded away in a 10-0 shutout loss to DeForest in a six-inning Badger North Conference game at Kiwanis Field.
Junior Paige Edwards struck out five and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.1 innings to get the loss for the Warriors, who mustered just five hits.
Portage (2-6, 1-5 Badger North) hung tough early on, trailing just 4-0 through the first three innings, including Edwards stranding the bases loaded in the third with back-to-back looking strikeouts after allowing three runs.
The trio of tallies proved to just be the start however, as the Norskies (5-5, 5-1) kept things rolling with three more runs in the fourth and sixth innings before shutting the door early in the bottom of the sixth. Trysten Schroeder went 2-for-3 while Kylee Jansen struck out eight and allowed just four hits and two walks over four scoreless innings to get the win for the Norskies.
Portage, which also got three strikeouts from junior Sydni Kratz in 2.2 innings of relief, heads to Twining Park in Monroe for a six-team invitational on Saturday.
DeFOREST 10, PORTAGE 0 (6)
DeForest;013;303;—;10;7;2
Portage;000;000;—;0;5;5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Jansen (W; 4.0-4-0-0-8-2), Schroeder (1.0-1-0-0-0-0), Marty (1.0-0-0-0-1-1); P: Edwards (L; 3.1-7-7-4-5-2), Kratz (2.2-0-3-3-3-4).
Leading hitters — D: Schroeder 2x3; P: none.
Warriors edged out by Eagles
The Portage boys golf team came agonizingly close to its first win on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards as the Warriors fell to Sauk Prairie, 206-212, in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
Junior Chase Beckett led the Warriors as he shared medalist honors with Sauk Prairie’s James Dietmann as the pair each shot 13-over-par-49. Beckett was the lone Portage player to break 50 however, as junior Jeremy Janisch was second with a 52.
Junior Mitchell Butson and senior Nick Straka shot a 55 and 56, respectively, while sophomore Luke Wilson rounded out the Warriors’ varsity players with a 64. Portage will hit the links again on Monday when it competes in the Wisconsin Dells Invite at Wild Rock Golf Course.