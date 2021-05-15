PORTAGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage baseball, softball teams fall to DeForest; boys golf edged out by Sauk Prairie

Hits were hard to come by for the Portage baseball team on Friday as the Warriors mustered just four hits and couldn’t keep DeForest down in a 16-5 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field.

The Warriors used six pitchers but failed to stop the Norskies as DeForest pounded out 13 hits and broke things open down the stretch.

A four-run third inning helped DeForest seize a 6-1 lead early on, and after two scoreless frames, the teams traded three runs apiece in the sixth. The hits came coming for DeForest (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) however, as the Norskies piled on seven more runs in the top of the seventh.

Portage (0-6, 0-6) got a run back in the home half of the final frame, but the Warriors never got closer. Justin Hausser went 3-for-5 with a double, while striking out four and allowing one run on a hit and three walks in five innings of work to get the win for the Norskies.

Mason Kirchberg went 3-for-4 with a double, while Keagon Kaufmann homered and three other DeForest players doubled. Adrian Kopecky pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Haakon Johnson struck out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over one inning for the Warriors, who travel to Adams-Friendship on Saturday.