PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo 10-runs Sauk Prairie to cap season sweep

The Baraboo prep baseball team tallied 11 hits and scored 10 unearned runs en route to a 13-3 home win over Sauk Prairie on Friday.
The Thunderbirds beat their Badger North Conference rivals for the second time this week, also claiming a 5-2 win at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
The T-Birds jumped all over the Eagles on Friday. It started with senior shortstop Payton Steiner's first-inning double. Levi Kline and Hudson Turner followed with hit by pitches that loaded the bases with two outs.
Forrest Bailey came through with a two-run single up the middle to give Baraboo a 2-0 advantage. Logan Hammermeister followed by hitting a grounder that turned into an error and allowed Turner to score, giving the T-Birds a 3-0 lead after an inning of play.
Sauk Prairie (4-4, 2-4 Badger North) starter Noah Frey pitched a 1-2-3 second inning, then the Eagles pulled even in the third. Tyler Uselman got it started by singling to drive in Brenden Larsen. Eddie Breunig, who went 3-for-3 with a double, followed with a single before Kurtis Price's two-run double tied the game at 3.
But Baraboo (7-3, 4-2) put the game away in the bottom of the third. It started with the second of Sauk Prairie's three errors, which allowed Kline to reach first with no outs.
Riley Weyh followed with a single to put runners at first and third for Turner. The sophomore hit a sacrifice fly to bring Kline home for the go-ahead run. After Bailey was hit by a pitch, Frey induced a popup for the second out of the inning. The T-Birds weren't done, however, as Drew Mistele and Brendan Fitzpatrick hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Baraboo a 6-3 advantage.
Clayton Teasdale was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Steiner. The UW-Superior commit cleared the bases with a double to center field to stretch the lead to 9-3. Kline pushed one more run across with a single that made it 10-3 after three innings.
That was all the support Quinn Mueller needed. The senior pitcher threw a five-inning complete game for the T-Birds, allowing eight hits and zero earned runs while striking out three.
Baraboo scored two more runs on a fourth-inning error, and the T-Birds ended the game early when Keagan Marking hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Brogan Ludtke to score and cap off the 10-run win.
Steiner went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead a Baraboo attack that also got 2-for-3 days from Mistele and Fitzpatrick.