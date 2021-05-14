PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo 10-runs Sauk Prairie to cap season sweep

The Baraboo prep baseball team tallied 11 hits and scored 10 unearned runs en route to a 13-3 home win over Sauk Prairie on Friday.

The Thunderbirds beat their Badger North Conference rivals for the second time this week, also claiming a 5-2 win at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.

The T-Birds jumped all over the Eagles on Friday. It started with senior shortstop Payton Steiner's first-inning double. Levi Kline and Hudson Turner followed with hit by pitches that loaded the bases with two outs.

Forrest Bailey came through with a two-run single up the middle to give Baraboo a 2-0 advantage. Logan Hammermeister followed by hitting a grounder that turned into an error and allowed Turner to score, giving the T-Birds a 3-0 lead after an inning of play.

Sauk Prairie (4-4, 2-4 Badger North) starter Noah Frey pitched a 1-2-3 second inning, then the Eagles pulled even in the third. Tyler Uselman got it started by singling to drive in Brenden Larsen. Eddie Breunig, who went 3-for-3 with a double, followed with a single before Kurtis Price's two-run double tied the game at 3.

But Baraboo (7-3, 4-2) put the game away in the bottom of the third. It started with the second of Sauk Prairie's three errors, which allowed Kline to reach first with no outs.