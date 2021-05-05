PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo rallying for chance to play on Brewers' field

When Dan Pavlue is coaching the Baraboo High School baseball team, he has the long game in mind.
As talented as Pavlue's players are, he says high school sports are not just about setting records and making a name for yourself.
“Something that we talk about often in our program is that, in 20, 30 or 40 years, it likely will not be our team or individual players' statistics and performances that will be remembered,” Pavlue said, “but rather the unforgettable experiences and memories that were created during our time together as a team.”
That has been made a little more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last school year, all WIAA spring sports seasons were canceled. That left Baraboo's baseball players, including this year’s seniors, to miss out on a spring break trip to Florida and a 26-game schedule of storming the field after wins, commiserating pats on the back after losses, shooting the breeze in a dusty dugout and hearing the cheers of their family and fans carry across the field on a spring evening.
This season, the Thunderbirds has been able to play a normal schedule — albeit one with COVID guidelines. The 13-player senior class is hoping to add an unforgettable experience to the bottom of the ninth in their high school careers.
Baraboo is being offered the opportunity to play at American Family Field in Milwaukee immediately following a Brewers home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6. After the conclusion of the Major League Baseball game, which starts at 1:10 p.m., Baraboo will take the field to face New Holstein.
Playing on a professional field and seeing Major League players up close and in-person would be, according to Pavlue, “one of the experiences and memories that our entire program will remember and cherish for the remainder of their lives.”
To keep their place on the American Family Field schedule, Baraboo has to help sell $12,000 worth of Brewers ticket vouchers that can be used for any home game throughout the season, with more than 60 dates available.
Community supporters and Brewers fans can support the T-Birds by buying a ticket to any game at www.brewers.com/amateurbaseball. Supporters must use the coupon code 21ABBARABOO in order for the purchase to count toward the team’s goal.
Pavlue isn't sure how far the T-Birds are toward reaching their ticket sales quota, but he’s confident the community will rally to make it happen for the players.
“Baseball has been a part of my life since I was young and I have learned so much about how to become a better man through this game, and one of my favorite things to do in this town is to be able to tell people that I am a Thunderbird,” Baraboo senior Brendan Fitzpatrick said. “Playing baseball at a place where we watched our baseball heroes play… This is something that we would remember for all of our lives.”