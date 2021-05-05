PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo rallying for chance to play on Brewers' field

When Dan Pavlue is coaching the Baraboo High School baseball team, he has the long game in mind.

As talented as Pavlue's players are, he says high school sports are not just about setting records and making a name for yourself.

“Something that we talk about often in our program is that, in 20, 30 or 40 years, it likely will not be our team or individual players' statistics and performances that will be remembered,” Pavlue said, “but rather the unforgettable experiences and memories that were created during our time together as a team.”

That has been made a little more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last school year, all WIAA spring sports seasons were canceled. That left Baraboo's baseball players, including this year’s seniors, to miss out on a spring break trip to Florida and a 26-game schedule of storming the field after wins, commiserating pats on the back after losses, shooting the breeze in a dusty dugout and hearing the cheers of their family and fans carry across the field on a spring evening.

This season, the Thunderbirds has been able to play a normal schedule — albeit one with COVID guidelines. The 13-player senior class is hoping to add an unforgettable experience to the bottom of the ninth in their high school careers.