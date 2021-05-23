PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo sweeps Reedsburg as Badger North race tightens

Baraboo got the run back in the bottom half, as Levi Kline singled and Weyh doubled to put a pair on for Fitzpatrick. The senior hit an RBI ground out that made it 4-1 after three.

Steiner pitched a 1-2-3 inning before the T-Birds took control with a three-run fourth. Turner was hit by a pitch and Newman hit into an error that drove in a run. Clayton Teasdale was also hit by a pitch, while Steiner drove in a pair of runs with a double to center field that made it 7-1.

Reedsburg's Cooper Oakes drove in a run in the top of the sixth, but the Beavers finished with just five hits in the opener.

Weyh and Newman each went 2-for-3 for Baraboo, which scored seven runs on seven hits.

Baraboo 12, Reedsburg 5

The T-Birds played from behind early in Game 2.

Oakes' RBI single gave Reedsburg a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. the T-Birds drew even on a Turner single in the top of the first, then Baraboo pitcher Keagan Marking and Reedsburg pitcher Sawyer Molitor settled in as the teams were tied at 1 going into the bottom of the fourth.