PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo sweeps Reedsburg as Badger North race tightens

The Baraboo prep baseball team is making a run at the Badger North Conference title.
The Thunderbirds are the lone team with seven conference wins after a Saturday that saw them sweep Reedsburg while DeForest swept Waunakee.
Baraboo claimed 12-5 and 7-2 wins over rival Reedsburg to improve to 11-4, including 7-3 in the Badger North. DeForest improved to 6-2 in conference play and dropped Waunakee to third place at 5-3.
Baraboo 7, Reedsburg 2
Payton Steiner pitched a complete game to lead the T-Birds to a 7-2 win in Game 1 at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.
The senior tallied six strikeouts while allowing just five hits, two runs and one earned run in seven innings of work. He pitched with a lead throughout thanks to Baraboo's three-run second inning.
Riley Weyh and Brendan Fitzpatrick singled to lead off the bottom of the third, while Logan Hammermeister was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hudson Turner drove in the first run of the game by hitting into a fielder's choice that allowed Weyh to score.
Drew Mistele followed with a sacrifice bunt that allowed Fitzpatrick to score, while Dawsan Newman singled home Turner to make it 3-0.
Danny Ely got Reedsburg (6-5, 4-4) on the board in the top of the third with an RBI ground out that scored Keith Curtin, who had led off with a single.
Baraboo got the run back in the bottom half, as Levi Kline singled and Weyh doubled to put a pair on for Fitzpatrick. The senior hit an RBI ground out that made it 4-1 after three.
Steiner pitched a 1-2-3 inning before the T-Birds took control with a three-run fourth. Turner was hit by a pitch and Newman hit into an error that drove in a run. Clayton Teasdale was also hit by a pitch, while Steiner drove in a pair of runs with a double to center field that made it 7-1.
Reedsburg's Cooper Oakes drove in a run in the top of the sixth, but the Beavers finished with just five hits in the opener.
Weyh and Newman each went 2-for-3 for Baraboo, which scored seven runs on seven hits.
Baraboo 12, Reedsburg 5
The T-Birds played from behind early in Game 2.
Oakes' RBI single gave Reedsburg a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. the T-Birds drew even on a Turner single in the top of the first, then Baraboo pitcher Keagan Marking and Reedsburg pitcher Sawyer Molitor settled in as the teams were tied at 1 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Reedsburg broke through with a three-run fourth that started with a Hunter Wais walk. He was caught stealing, but Oakes drew a walk and Braedyn Hansen was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for Curtin. The senior came through with an RBI single to right, while Kenny Disdier-Bruno hit into an error that allowed two runs to score as Reedsburg opened up a 4-1 lead.
Baraboo responded emphatically with a seven-run fifth. The first four T-Birds to step to the plate reached base, as Kyle Adams hit into an error, Turner hit an RBI single, and Mistele and Hammermeister singled to load the bases.
Teasdale hit a sacrifice fly, while Steiner, Kline and Weyh hit consecutive RBI singles to make it 6-4. Fitzpatrick followed with a run-scoring ground out as Baraboo batted around.
Adams and Turner each drew walks — with Turner's forcing a run in — to give Baraboo an 8-4 lead.
Molitor and Edison Alonso singled to lead off Reedsburg's half of the fifth. Baraboo turned a double play, but a passed ball allowed Alonso to score to trim the deficit to 8-5.
Steiner and Kline each hit RBI doubles in the top of the sixth, while Weyh singled to bring home Brogan Ludtke to cap the scoring.
Marking earned the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs in four innings. Hammermeister closed it out with three scoreless innings.
Weyh, Turner and Steiner each had two hits in the win, while Wais went 2-for-4 for Reedsburg.
The T-Birds, who have four Badger North games remaining, will play a nonconference game against Westfield on Monday before playing a home-and-home series with Portage on Tuesday and Thursday.