The Baraboo High School baseball team used a nine-run sixth inning to turn a close game into a 10-run rout.

The Thunderbirds held a 5-4 lead before erupting for nine runs to notch a 14-4 Badger North Conference win over Mount Horeb at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.

Hudson Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead a Baraboo team that racked up 16 hits. Payton Steiner went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Drew Mistele went 2-for-4 with a double and Riley Weyh tripled.