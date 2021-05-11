PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo's Gaffney throws complete game to beat Sauk Prairie

Kline followed with a hit by pitch, leading the Eagles to turn to Baier on the mound. Weyh walked to load the bases, then Turner came through with a single to center field that stretched the lead to 5-2.

Baier tossed zeros the rest of the way, but Gaffney didn't need any more run support. He had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 second inning and two more in a third inning that saw him strand a pair of runners when Kline caught an Eagle stealing second.

Just three Eagles reached base in the final four innings, one of which came on a catcher's interference in the bottom of the sixth. The T-Birds closed it out to win their third straight game.

"A lot of our ballgames haven't been so close, so it's good experience to get this in conference," Pavlue said of the T-Birds, who were coming off a 12-5 home win over Poynette on Monday. "Especially since we've struggled on the road so far this year. It's nice to get one on the road against a very quality team.

"Now, we'll try to go out and get the sweep on Friday."

Sauk Prairie will travel to Baraboo on Friday for the final regular-season matchup between the Badger North rivals. The T-Birds will look to bring energy as they look to improve to 5-1 at home this season.