PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo's Gaffney throws complete game to beat Sauk Prairie

SAUK CITY — The Baraboo High School baseball team enters every game expecting to use multiple pitchers.
There was no need Tuesday night, as Zack Gaffney tossed a complete game in a 5-2 Badger North Conference win at Sauk Prairie.
"He threw strikes, and he kind of had that 'it' factor today," Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said of the senior pitcher. "He was really feeling it on the mound. His arm felt good and he was really hitting his spots, pounding the zone and mixing his pitches — an he had some good defense behind him."
Gaffney was in control throughout, including wrapping up the night with a 1-2-3 seventh inning that saw him end the game with his seventh strikeout. He allowed just five hits, one walk and two earned runs.
"We don't typically see many arms on our staff this year that are going to go the complete game, but when he's got them that off balance that long into the game..." Pavlue said, noting Gaffney had his fastball, changeup and breaking ball working. "He did a heck of a job."
Gaffney never took the mound without a lead thanks to Baraboo's fast start at the plate.
Clayton Teasdale led off both of Baraboo's run-producing innings. The left fielder's speed made a difference immediately, as he started the game by beating out a ground ball to the left side of the infield. Teasdale kept running when Payton Steiner ground out, advancing to third on the throw to first base.
Sauk Prairie (4-3, 2-3 Badger North) nearly got out of the first unscathed, however. Starting pitcher Eddie Breunig got Levi Kline to hit a ground ball to shortstop Quinn Baier, who fired home to get Teasdale for the second out.
Riley Weyh walked to put two runners on with two outs. Kyle Adams followed with a popup toward the pitcher's mound that looked like it was going to end the inning. But Baier's dive, which came after he had to run through the field umpire, came up short and the ball dropped, allowing Kline and Weyh to score.
Hudson Turner hit into an error that kept the inning going, then Keagan Marking was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dawsan Newman drew a walk to force a run in and give the T-Birds (6-3, 3-2) a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.
Sauk Prairie answered immediately, as Brenden Larsen singled and came around to score on Baier's triple to deep right field. Baier scored on a Tyler Uselman RBI ground out that pulled the Eagles within 3-2.
Teasdale was quickly back on the base paths putting pressure on Sauk Prairie. He was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second. He scored this time, as Steiner doubled to give the T-Birds a 4-2 lead.
"There's so many ways he can do damage," Pavlue said of Teasdale. "He draws a lot of walks. He bunts well and he's able to put the ball in play and use his speed, which is obviously his biggest tool. He's done a really nice job in the leadoff spot and has really started off some games nicely."
Kline followed with a hit by pitch, leading the Eagles to turn to Baier on the mound. Weyh walked to load the bases, then Turner came through with a single to center field that stretched the lead to 5-2.
Baier tossed zeros the rest of the way, but Gaffney didn't need any more run support. He had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 second inning and two more in a third inning that saw him strand a pair of runners when Kline caught an Eagle stealing second.
Just three Eagles reached base in the final four innings, one of which came on a catcher's interference in the bottom of the sixth. The T-Birds closed it out to win their third straight game.
"A lot of our ballgames haven't been so close, so it's good experience to get this in conference," Pavlue said of the T-Birds, who were coming off a 12-5 home win over Poynette on Monday. "Especially since we've struggled on the road so far this year. It's nice to get one on the road against a very quality team.
"Now, we'll try to go out and get the sweep on Friday."
Sauk Prairie will travel to Baraboo on Friday for the final regular-season matchup between the Badger North rivals. The T-Birds will look to bring energy as they look to improve to 5-1 at home this season.
"It starts with the group of 13 seniors," Pavlue said of Baraboo's energetic mindset. "They've been playing baseball a long time, it's a really close-knit group, they really care about each other and they just love to play.