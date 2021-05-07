PREP BASEBALL: Errors, lackluster hitting sinks Portage in 8-3 loss to Reedsburg

Hooker was forced out at third on the next at bat, and after Pixler reached third on a throwing error, was cut down on a safety squeeze bunt for the second out before junior Cooper Roberts flew out to center to end the threat.

The momentum carried over into the Beavers’ half of the third as they plated four runs to retake the lead. Junior Sawyer Molitor sparked things with an RBI double and later scored on a passed ball for a 3-2 lead.

Senior Braedyn Hansen later added an RBI single and junior Cooper Oakes scored on a throwing error to stretch the lead to 5-2.

“For the first three games, we really weren’t having a lot of errors,” Hemming said. “Tonight was the first night we had multiple errors, but we saw that multiple errors can really cause us a lot of issues.”

Looking to immediately answer, Portage cut into the lead but again squandered a golden opportunity. After a leadoff single by sophomore Caleb Drew, Kopfhamer reached on an infield single and Brouette walked to load the bases with one out. All Portage could muster was one run however, as Hooker grounded out and then Wais got Pixler to ground out to first to strand two in scoring position.