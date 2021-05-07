PREP BASEBALL: Errors, lackluster hitting sinks Portage in 8-3 loss to Reedsburg

No matter how special a play is on defense, an inability to avoid errors can haunt a baseball team.
Errors for the Portage baseball team on Friday night turned into fortune for Reedsburg as the Beavers took advantage of five Warriors blunders in an 8-3 win in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field. Senior Hunter Wais went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while striking out five and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in a near-complete game win for the Beavers.
“It’s huge for these guys for their confidence, just because we don’t have much experience over here,” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said. “There’s a lot of new guys and basically nine new starters this year, so any win we get is a huge win. We made some mistakes, but just for us to get down, come back and do what we did is big for the group.”
The Beavers (3-1, 3-1 Badger North) turned the corner over the course of the second and third innings as they squashed a Warriors rally and seized control for good. After fall behind 1-0 midway through the first, Portage (0-4, 0-4) countered back with a two-run bottom of the second.
After a leadoff single by junior Andrew Kopfhamer, junior Erik Brouette drew a full-count walk and freshman Keagan Hooker beat out an infield single to load the bases. Senior Noah Pixler then delivered a two-run single through the rightside for a 2-1 lead, but the Warriors couldn’t fully take advantage.
Hooker was forced out at third on the next at bat, and after Pixler reached third on a throwing error, was cut down on a safety squeeze bunt for the second out before junior Cooper Roberts flew out to center to end the threat.
The momentum carried over into the Beavers’ half of the third as they plated four runs to retake the lead. Junior Sawyer Molitor sparked things with an RBI double and later scored on a passed ball for a 3-2 lead.
Senior Braedyn Hansen later added an RBI single and junior Cooper Oakes scored on a throwing error to stretch the lead to 5-2.
“For the first three games, we really weren’t having a lot of errors,” Hemming said. “Tonight was the first night we had multiple errors, but we saw that multiple errors can really cause us a lot of issues.”
Looking to immediately answer, Portage cut into the lead but again squandered a golden opportunity. After a leadoff single by sophomore Caleb Drew, Kopfhamer reached on an infield single and Brouette walked to load the bases with one out. All Portage could muster was one run however, as Hooker grounded out and then Wais got Pixler to ground out to first to strand two in scoring position.
“We did get one run in the inning, but that was the inning to get two or three runs for sure, and we didn’t get it done. If we don’t keep getting it done we’re, unfortunately, going to keep suffering the same result,” Hemming said.
“They’re a hit away from getting it to 5-4, 5-5 or even taking the lead again. So a play here or there and that’s all different,” Hahn added.
It ended up making a world of difference as Wais locked down the Warriors from there, not allowing another Portage baserunner following the Brouette walk. He retired 11 straight batters before being forced to exit with one out left to go due to reaching the pitch limit.
While Wais, who recorded just three strikeouts in the final four frames, kept the Warriors at bay, he helped the Beavers pad their lead, with RBI singles in both the fifth and seventh innings. Wais scored sophomore Edison Alonso in the fifth and again plated the Beavers DH following his leadoff double in the seventh.
“He can strike out guys, but with his stuff, he can throw pitches where he wants — not necessarily location all the time — but he can throw different pitches in different situations and that helps him,” Hahn said of Wais.
“He did a nice job and obviously hitting, he’s been doing that for four games now; he’s been really sharp at the plate.”
Junior Carter Kreger capped off the Beavers’ scoring as he brought around Wais with an RBI single in the seventh for an 8-3 lead. It wasn’t all perfect for Reedsburg, however, as Portage’s defense came up with some stellar plays defensively, including a pair of pickoffs and a double play off a lineout in the seventh.
Even with the big plays defensively, Hemming knows the Warriors big issues lie at the plate. Portage was outhit by the Beavers 13 to 5 and just Kopfhamer had multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
“We’ve started to do some things better, getting some leadoff guys on base, but after the third inning we didn’t get a single guy on base,” he said. “What’s happening is other teams are getting more consistent hitting; we haven’t been consistent, hitting 1-9.”
The Warriors will get that chance next Tuesday when they open a home-and-home split with DeForest. Meanwhile, the Beavers will be stuck on the practice field as both of their contests against Beaver Dam and Waunakee have been postponed for next week due to the Golden Beavers and Warriors dealing with COVID-19 related quarantine.
“I would have rather played some games next week, but it is what it is. We’ll get back in practice and the following week I think we have five games, so we’re getting into that busy time,” Hahn said.
REEDSBURG 8, PORTAGE 3</&hspag4>
Reedsburg 104 010 2 — 8 13 1
Portage 021 000 0 — 3 5 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Wais (W; 6.2-5-3-3-5-2); Thompson (0.1-0-0-0-0-0); P: Brouette (L; 4-7-5-21-1), Owen (3-6-3-2-4-2).