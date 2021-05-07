 Skip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Four-run 6th costs Baraboo at Mount Horeb
PREP BASEBALL: Four-run 6th costs Baraboo at Mount Horeb

Quinn Mueller
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo prep baseball team couldn’t put the finishing touches on a season sweep of Mount Horeb on Friday.

The Thunderbirds took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth innings before Mount Horeb rallied for four runs to claim a 6-3 home win.

Baraboo (3-2, 2-2 Badger North) was held to just three hits but led for much of the night thanks to a two-run first inning. Mount Horeb pulled even with two runs in the third, but the T-Birds answered with a run in the fifth as they looked to back up Tuesday’s 14-4 home win over the Vikings.

But Mount Horeb (4-2, 2-2) closed strong Friday, as Kolton Schaller hit an RBI double and Finn Polman and Ethan Steinhoff hit RBI singles during the sixth-inning rally.

Mount Horeb’s Jonas Kittoe went 3-for-4 with a double and earned the save.

Quinn Mueller got the start for the T-Birds, allowing just four hits and two runs in five innings on the mound.

