PREP BASEBALL: Jansen's two-run walk-off blast helps DeForest extinguish Baraboo's rally try

“That’s obviously not the plan, but the thing I’ll tell Logan on the bus ride home is ‘Guess what? You’re going to be in that same situation again. It just wasn’t your day, we’ll learn from it and move on,’” Pavlue said.

“I think there’s maybe some nerves to play in that and just partly wasn’t his day either,” he added of Hammermeister. “He just wasn’t at his best on the mound, because I know certainly from what he was able to do out there, there’s much better than that.”

The Norskies kept knocking, plating six more runs in the second. Gabe Kennedy capped things off with a two-run single, but only after a trio of Baraboo slipups. Schadde walked in a run for a 3-0 lead, a fielding error helped plate two more and a catcher’s interference call pushed the lead to 6-0 before the two-run hit by Kennedy, who went 2-for-3.

“It was nice to get something going and kind of felt like we were on the cusp of really chipping away at the lead and getting something going offensively, but that’s baseball,” Pavlue said. “Kind of the message to the team today was ‘You have to keep fighting and control what you can control,’ and I think we’re going to do a much better job of that next time.”