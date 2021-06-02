PREP BASEBALL: Portage executes in clutch time for 8-7 walk-off win over rival Baraboo in series sweep

PORTAGE — All season long the Portage baseball team has grinded away, despite facing some difficult circumstances. The Warriors were presented with another difficult challenge on Wednesday as they found themselves trailing 7-1 midway through the fifth inning against rival Baraboo. Portage simply shrugged off the six-run hole, and behind some spectacular defensive plays, clutch hits and a bit of luck, rallied for an 8-7 walk-off win over the Thunderbirds at Bidwell Field. Junior Brett Owen delivered the game-winning walk-off single, while freshman Keagan Hooker made a game-saving diving catch to help preserve the Portage comeback victory, which capped off a season sweep over the T-Birds. “It’s just great. Coach Kabele and I were just saying ‘It was 4-1, we were putting some guys on base, and then we have the bad inning and it’s 7-1. I thought the inning before we didn’t score, but we were putting the ball in play and with our bigger hitters coming up, we took advantage of what they gave us,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said. “We didn’t do anything sexy; we didn’t hit a double or clear the bases, but we chipped away and chipped away.” That chipping ultimately came to a head in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Warriors (2-14, 2-11 Badger North) finished off the really. Freshman Haakon Johnson got things started as he laced the first pitch of the inning through the left side for an leadoff single, and was quickly replaced by courtesy runner Alex Schuette. Hooker then put down a picture perfect push bunt into the right side of the infield and legged out a single to put a pair on. “I just kind of remembered what we did in practice; we worked on bunting a lot and I just put it into play,” Hooker said. Baraboo (12-6, 8-5) proceeded to intentionally walk Sam Horn to load the bases, but the T-Birds couldn’t stop the Portage charge as Owen ripped a single down the left field line to plate Schuette and send the Warriors into jubilation. “Earlier in the year he had some chances on the mound and he did it last week in Baraboo, but this was his first chance offensively to be the guy and got it done,” Hemming said. The game-winning hit nearly didn’t materialize as Portage almost ran itself out of the inning as Hooker raced to steal second while Schuette never broke for third. The T-Birds tried to catch the pair in a rundown, but the throw from catcher Levi Kline to try and wipe out Hooker at first skirted away, allowing Schuette to reach third. While he avoided disaster on the basepaths, Hooker also kept the T-Birds from retaking the lead in the top of the seventh. Following a one-out walk by junior Riley Weyh, junior Hudson Turner lined a ball to left field. Hooker proceeded to charge and lay out for a diving catch for the second out, and after a hit-and-run, plus a stolen base, by freshman Drew Mistele, Portage junior Erik Brouette struck out Baraboo senior Keagan Marking swinging to end the threat. “All game we had plenty of opportunities to execute things we like to do offensively. It didn’t happen today, unfortunately, for us, but in the seventh they just defensively had some awesome plays,” Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said. “That’s baseball and you have to tip your cap to them; when they needed it the most, they made some awesome defensive plays.” “That was a wow play we’ve been working for, and he’s another kid that’s had some plays where he frankly hasn’t made them, but tonight, boy oh boy, he made one heck of a play to keep us where we needed to be and we won the game,” Hemming added. That victory looked far out of reach early on as the T-Birds scored runs in both the first and second innings for a quick 2-0 lead. The T-Birds kept coming in the third as Turner delivered a two-out RBI double and Mistele tacked on an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. The Warriors quieted things briefly however, as Johnson gunned down Mistele trying to steal second to end the inning, before Portage got on the board with a run in the home half of the third. Baraboo looked to put things away in the fifth as they scored three more runs, with two coming off a passed ball and the last coming on a Mistele sacrifice fly, to seize a 7-1 lead. The Warriors weren’t deterred however, scoring four runs in the home half on a Kaden Hooker RBI bloop single, two groundouts and a T-Birds balk, to claw within 7-5. Portage pulled even in the sixth with two more runs on a Cooper Roberts RBI fielder’s choice and a Kaden Hooker RBI groundout, sparked by back-to-back walks to open the inning. “I think part of it is an off-night, maybe, but we’re definitely, as a whole, allowing too many free baserunners,” Pavlue said. “Whether it’s through a walk or a hit by pitch, and on top of it some defensive blunders, we’re handing some easy paths on base for opponents and we need to make them work a little harder for it.” Kaden Hooker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to pace the Warriors, while Mistele went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Payton Steiner went 2-for-4 with a triple to help lead the T-Birds. Even in another stinging defeat, Pavlue sees the positives the loss can have looking ahead. “These one’s are tough to swallow, absolutely, but I think in the long run (it helps),” he said. “If that takes having a couple of these experiences that hurt, but ultimately you learn to get better from, that’s what it takes. As long as we're the best version of ourselves at the end of the year." Hemming and Keagan Hooker echoed those sentiments for the Warriors, who will try to stay hot on Thursday with a home clash against Waunakee before opening postseason play next week. "We've always continued to build on things, despite even some of the losses; we have to find a way to stay positive and good things will come, and that's what we did tonight," Hemming said. "It's really good going into the postseason because we're just kind of hyped up for it and ready to go," Hooker added. PORTAGE 8, BARABOO 7
Baraboo 112 030 0 — 7 8 4 Portage 001 042 1 — 8 10 3 Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Steiner (4-6-5-4-2-3), Hammermeister (1-0-2-2-0-3), Mistele (L; 1-3-1-1-0-0), Gaffney (0-1-0-0-0-1); P: Bernat (4.1-6-5-3-2-1), Brouette (W; 2.2-2-2-0-1-3). Leading hitters — B: Steiner 2x4 (3B, 2R), Kline 2x4 (2 2B, 2R), Turner (2B), Mistele 3x4; P: Kopfhamer 2x4, Ka. Hooker 3x4 (3BI), Johnson 2x4, Brouette (2R), Owen (2R).