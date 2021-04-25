PREP BASEBALL: Portage facing full roster overhaul in 2021 after significant graduation losses

There are both pros and cons when it comes to a clean slate.

The canvas is barren and it can go in any given direction. With that being said, without a purpose or prior experience, the final destination could take longer to reach than normal.

A fresh start for the Portage baseball team has presented coach Mike Hemming with an interesting challenge for the 2021 season. Following the lost season last year coupled with the graduation of a deep, talented senior class, the Warriors return just one player with minimal varsity experience to this year’s squad.

It will certainly make things harder as Portage tries to climb the Badger North Conference ranks after being picked last by the league’s coaches.

“We’re learning every day,” Hemming said. “We’re trying to really see where all the pieces are going to fit and kind of go from there. It’s been a lot of, not so much guessing, but just trying to figure some things out because it’s all new.”

“Every single team had at least two or three sophomores in their starting lineup, or had four or five players on the varsity as sophomores that got varsity experience. That’s where we don’t have the leg up, without question.”