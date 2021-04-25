PREP BASEBALL: Portage facing full roster overhaul in 2021 after significant graduation losses

There are both pros and cons when it comes to a clean slate.
The canvas is barren and it can go in any given direction. With that being said, without a purpose or prior experience, the final destination could take longer to reach than normal.
A fresh start for the Portage baseball team has presented coach Mike Hemming with an interesting challenge for the 2021 season. Following the lost season last year coupled with the graduation of a deep, talented senior class, the Warriors return just one player with minimal varsity experience to this year’s squad.
It will certainly make things harder as Portage tries to climb the Badger North Conference ranks after being picked last by the league’s coaches.
“We’re learning every day,” Hemming said. “We’re trying to really see where all the pieces are going to fit and kind of go from there. It’s been a lot of, not so much guessing, but just trying to figure some things out because it’s all new.”
“Every single team had at least two or three sophomores in their starting lineup, or had four or five players on the varsity as sophomores that got varsity experience. That’s where we don’t have the leg up, without question.”
While the Warriors don’t return a single starter from the 2019 team that finished 13-9 overall, including 6-8 in Badger North play, Hemming believes this year’s team has a solid, athletic group. Chief among them is junior Cooper Roberts, who is the only player with varsity experience after appearing as a pinch runner twice as a freshman in 2019, including the Warriors' season-ending 5-2 loss to Lodi in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Roberts starred for the Portage boys basketball team this winter alongside four other players on this year’s team including seniors Hayes Hensler and Alex Schuette, as well as juniors Erik Brouette, Kaden Hooker and Andrew Kopfhamer.
The Warriors also have a pair of football players in their ranks with sophomore Caleb Drew and junior Sam Horn.
“We definitely feel we do have some athletes that have done some things in their other sports, and in baseball as well when they were (on) JV and freshmen,” Hemming said. “We’re optimistic and we feel we have some pieces.”
There’s good reason for optimism after a successful scrimmage against Lake Mills on Saturday in which Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double, and Brouette doubled as one of five others with a hit. Meanwhile, Drew reached base four times and scored three runs and six separate players pitched.
Hemming views that pitching depth as the Warriors’ biggest strength this spring. While Portage may not boast a true ace in Hemming’s eyes, he and fellow coaches Jerry Kabele and Jake Nelson “really feel we have almost 10 pitchers on the staff, and we very well might need them all this year.”
Providing the most reliable arms so far is the duo of Brouette and junior Brett Owen, while Schuette, Roberts and seniors Carson Bernat and Noah Pixler also took the bump against the L-Cats. Along with the team’s pitching depth, Hemming will also have some flexibility at his disposal in the middle infield behind the trio of Roberts, Brouette and Owen.
“All three of them throw, so it’s kind of a unique thing where one throws, the other two play the positions,” he said. “That’s going to be a nice thing to always have that stretch there.”
The Warriors also have depth on the corners with Kopfhamer and Hensler at first base, and Hooker and junior Vaughn Tofson at third. Hemming faces a similar situation in the outfield as well with a number of capable bodies.
Hemming feels Drew is the main anchor of the Warriors outfield, with Bernat, Schuette and freshman Keagan Hooker all getting significant playing time there during the scrimmage.
“We feel Drew can be the guy, but he has to catch, too,” Hemming admitted. “So we’re going to have to rely on a bunch of other guys.”
Senior Eli Wolfe provides depth behind the plate and junior Adrian Kopecky rounds out the team’s reserves. While the Warriors may not have a ton of in-game experience, the group was able to rep a lot of in-game scenarios during their allotted 15 contact days.
Hemming recognized the difficult situation he and his staff could have been put in had the group not been given so much time in the preseason. It’s a virtue Portage made sure not to waste.
“It was a lifesaver,” he said. “Without question, it’s put us in a better spot. We don’t know if it will translate with wins per se, but it’s translated into getting to know the guys and have the team concept of how to do the things the right way, and so on.”
On top of the ability to practice certain scenarios, Hemming believes the Warriors’ hitting could be up to speed when the season officially kicks off on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie. While the team’s bats could take time to rise to the level of the pitcher’s arms with the rising temperatures, Hemming said that “potentially, our hitting can be there right away.”
Regardless of that early success, Hemming knows this year’s team will need to manufacture runs the old fashioned way. Portage proved it can do so against the L-Cats having executed a safety squeeze bunt, and Hemming said the team has some speed on the base paths with plenty of steal opportunities.
It should give the Warriors plenty of tools to beat some stiff opponents, and just be competitive overall.
“We hope we can compete in a lot of games, and if teams beat us, whether they’ll have to outpitch us or outhit us, we want to be able to know that, fundamentally, we’re doing the right things to keep us in ball games,” Hemming said.
“We think we can, on any given game, put the 9 or 10 out there, ready to go, and we’ve got some guys capable off the bench.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.