PREP BASEBALL: Portage quartet garner honorable mention All-Badger North picks

Records can be a misleading thing, something the Portage prep baseball team can attest to.

The Warriors mustered just two wins in Badger North Conference play, both over bitter rival Baraboo, among four total wins this past spring season. Things could have gone much different for the inexperience Portage side, which lost each of its first three games by a run apiece and had seven total one-run defeats.

While those wins were elusive, the hard work put forth by the Warriors didn’t go unnoticed by the coaches of the Badger North. It showed in the final All-Conference standings as the junior quartet of Cooper Roberts, Erik Brouette, Brett Owen and Andrew Kopfhamer each garnered honorable mention all-league honors.

The foursome was the lone group of honorees for the Warriors, who matched the rival Thunderbirds with four selections apiece. Meanwhile, co-league champions DeForest and Waunakee tallied nine and eight selections, respectively, with the Norskies sweeping the league’s top honors.

DeForest’s Mason Kirchberg took home Player of the Year Honors while Keagon Kaufmann was named the league’s top pitcher. Norskies coach Harold Olson was awarded Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to a 19-4 overall record, including 11-3 in league play.