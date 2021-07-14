PREP BASEBALL: Portage quartet garner honorable mention All-Badger North picks

Records can be a misleading thing, something the Portage prep baseball team can attest to.
The Warriors mustered just two wins in Badger North Conference play, both over bitter rival Baraboo, among four total wins this past spring season. Things could have gone much different for the inexperience Portage side, which lost each of its first three games by a run apiece and had seven total one-run defeats.
While those wins were elusive, the hard work put forth by the Warriors didn’t go unnoticed by the coaches of the Badger North. It showed in the final All-Conference standings as the junior quartet of Cooper Roberts, Erik Brouette, Brett Owen and Andrew Kopfhamer each garnered honorable mention all-league honors.
The foursome was the lone group of honorees for the Warriors, who matched the rival Thunderbirds with four selections apiece. Meanwhile, co-league champions DeForest and Waunakee tallied nine and eight selections, respectively, with the Norskies sweeping the league’s top honors.
DeForest’s Mason Kirchberg took home Player of the Year Honors while Keagon Kaufmann was named the league’s top pitcher. Norskies coach Harold Olson was awarded Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to a 19-4 overall record, including 11-3 in league play.
For the Warriors, it was the trio of Kopfhamer, Owen and Roberts that helped fuel Portage at the plate in league play.
Kopfhamer slugged a team-high 14 hits in 45 at-bats, good for a batting average of .311. He accrued eight RBIs and scored seven runs while lacing a team-high three doubles.
Owen led the Warriors with a .314 batting average after going 11-for-35 at the plate. He tallied a double of his own while scoring seven runs and knocking in six more.
Rounding out the group was Roberts, who tallied a .308 batting average on a dozen hits in 39 at-bats. He sped around the bases to score 10 runs while bringing home five more RBIs. The twosome of Owen and Roberts also saw time on the mound for the Warriors, but Brouette proved to be Portage’s top arm.
The hard-throwing right-hander finished the league slate with a 2-3 record, with both wins coming over Baraboo, and had 14 strikeouts. Brouette was the pitcher of record in Portage’s 8-6 win at Baraboo on May 25, and also helped the Warriors hold off the T-Birds, 8-7, at home on June 2 to cap off the regular season sweep.
Portage, which finished the year 4-18 overall, upset Mauston, 11-4, in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals before suffering a season-ending 11-0 loss to Columbus in a Div. 2 regional semifinal on June 15.
ALL-BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Player of the Year — Mason Kirchberg, sr., DeForest.
Pitcher of the Year — Keagon Kaufmann, sr., DeForest.
Coach of the Year — Harold Olson, DeForest.
FIRST TEAM
Payton Steiner, sr., Baraboo; Wes Biel, sr., Beaver Dam; Justin Hausser, sr., DeForest; Mason Kirchberg, sr., DeForest; Keagon Kaufmann, sr., DeForest; Charlie Bogue, sr., Mt. Horeb; Jonas Kittoe, sr., Mt. Horeb; Kolton Schaller, jr., Mt. Horeb; Hunter Wais, sr., Reedsburg; Kurtis Price, jr., Sauk Prairie; Adam Acker, sr., Waunakee; Cory King, jr., Waunakee.
SECOND TEAM
Quinn Mueller, sr., Baraboo; Logan Thomas, jr., Beaver Dam; Daelen Johnson, so., Beaver Dam; Ryan Buschmann, jr., DeForest; Logan Engeseth, jr., DeForest; Ethan Steinhoff, sr., Mt. Horeb; Danny Ely, sr., Reedsburg; Tyler Uselman, sr., Sauk Prairie; Brenden Larsen, jr., Sauk Prairie; Jack Shepski, so., Waunakee; Howie Rickett, jr., Waunakee; Peter James, jr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Baraboo — Zack Gaffney, sr.,; Clayton Teasdale, sr. Beaver Dam — Griff Wicklund, sr.,; Alex Soto, jr. DeForest — Nolan Hawk, jr.; Cal Olson, sr.; Josh Jansen, jr.; Brogan Hicks, so. Mt. Horeb — Sam Kellesvig, sr.; Ray Woller, jr.; Carter Ackerman, sr.; Ethan Tranel, so. Portage — Andrew Kopfhamer, jr.; Cooper Roberts, jr.; Brett Owen, jr.; Erik Brouette, jr. Reedsburg — Keith Curtin, sr.; Edison Alonso, so.; Sawyer Molitor, jr. Sauk Prairie — Kyle Breunig, sr.; Quinn Baier, jr.; Noah Frey, jr.; Spencer Alisch, jr.; Adam Hutter, jr. Waunakee — Luke Shepski, jr.; Bucky Kuhn, jr.; Carter Lory, jr.