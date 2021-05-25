PREP BASEBALL: Portage upsets rival Baraboo for first win of season, 8-6

Rivalry games truly bring out the best in teams.
A chance to hand your bitter, longstanding foe a loss adds plenty of incentive to a regular season game.
There was even more on the line between the Portage and Baraboo baseball teams on Tuesday night. The Warriors eyed their first win and the Thunderbirds wanted to remain in control of the Badger North Conference.
Ultimately the underdog won out.
The Warriors used a fast start and capitalized on four Baraboo errors to hand the T-Birds an 8-6 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
Sophomore Caleb Drew went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in Portage’s three-run first inning to help the Warriors take control and never look back.
“It speaks volumes for them to continue to come to practice, work hard, continue to have the approach of getting ready for a game, and first inning it kind of showed right then and there,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said.
“First of all, credit to Portage because they came ready to play. They hit us in the gut and I think maybe some of us weren’t expecting it, and when we make that many errors against a good ball club, we’re probably not going to respond from it,” Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue added.
That fast start which ballooned into an 8-1 lead midway through the sixth inning, was nearly for naught as the T-Birds put together a furious rally in the final two innings on Senior Night. Senior Keagan Marking, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, and freshman Drew Mistele delivered RBI doubles to cut the lead to 8-3, with the latter coming with two outs.
Clayton Teasdale kept things going as he laced an RBI double to left, but the senior over ran second base and was caught in a rundown to end the threat. After squandering a chance, Baraboo (11-5, 7-4 Badger North) went right back to work in the bottom of the seventh.
Junior Levi Kline singled with one out before senior Brendan Fitzpatrick drew a full count walk to put a pair of runners on for Riley Weyh. The junior’s groundout to third initially moved the pair into scoring position, but the home plate umpire ejected Weyh for “throwing an elbow going through first base,” according to Pavlue, and negated the runners moving up.
“It is what it is, the call happened and we’ll do what we need to do on our end to potentially appeal it,” Pavlue said of the call, which if upheld, would rule Weyh out of Thursday’s rematch.
It didn’t hinder Marking, who stepped up and delivered a two-run double to left to trim the lead to 8-6. Sophomore Hudson Turner kept the rally alive with a single through the right side, but Portage reliever Brett Owen struck out senior Logan Hammermeister looking to close the door.
“I always say ‘Sometimes you have to fail before you succeed,’ and Brett had been there once but had the look he was going to get it done, and firing back and getting a called strike three to end it really said something,” Hemming said.
Unlike most games this season, the Warriors (1-13, 1-10) took a three-run lead with two outs in the first. Junior Andrew Kopfhamer led this off with a hit by pitch before junior Cooper Roberts singled to center to put two for Kaden Hooker.
The junior third baseman made good on the chance as he ripped an RBI double to center for a 1-0 lead. Drew kept the hits coming as he laced a two-run single to left to extend the lead to 3-0.
Baraboo answered back with a run in the bottom of the second as senior Brogan Ludtke, who led off the inning with an infield single, scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Seth Martin. The threat was snuffed out from there however, as Keagan Marking was caught in a rundown on the same play to cut the rally short.
“It was huge because we looked around and said ‘Hey you guys, this isn’t a deal where we’ve taken the lead one inning but the team comes back the next inning.’ We got the lead and they got a run (back), but we continued to keep building on it,” Hemming said.
Build on it they did, as the Warriors got the run back in the third on a Drew RBI single, and added two more unearned runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to stretch the lead to 8-1. The T-Birds committed two errors in the sixth, both on the same play that allowed courtesy runner Sam Horn to score all the way from first after Owen led the inning off with a single.
Baraboo meanwhile had multiple chances to cut into the lead as ran themselves out of two innings and squandered a threat in the fifth as senior Brendan Fitzpatrick ground out into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
While his team took care of those miscues, Hemming knows the Warriors put themselves in those spots.
“So did we get some breaks? Yeah, but we put ourselves in position to get those breaks and those innings getting those double plays, it does everything,” he said. “We told the kids coming in ‘We’ve got nothing to lose, let’s go play some baseball.’ We’ve had our moments with every team… I told the kids ‘I have a feel we can be in any game, it just depends on if we can make enough plays and do what it takes to get a W down the stretch.’”
“The bottom line is we made too many mistakes, and that’s baseball; sometimes you’re going to have those days. It wasn’t our day today, the challenge is now to bounce back and Portage will come hungry again for us on Thursday, and our challenge is to forget about this one and move on to the next one,” Pavlue added.
It was a bittersweet way for the T-Birds to send out their 13 seniors, but they didn’t disappoint Pavlue. The second-year head coach lauded the entire team on its resiliency, and the baker’s dozen worth of seniors on their compassion and camaraderie for one another.
“I can’t say in my years of coaching I’ve ever had a senior group like this, just in terms of numbers and chemistry,” he said. “They truly love each other, they play baseball hard and the right way, together, so they’re going to be tough to replace.”
PORTAGE 8, BARABOO 6</&hspag4>
Portage 301 202 0 — 8 6 2
Baraboo 010 003 2 — 6 8 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Brouette (W; 4-3-1-1-1-3), Owen (3-5-5-5-4-2); B: Gaffney (L; 3.2-5-6-4-4-4), Hammermeister (3.1-1-2-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — P: Kopfhamer (2R), Roberts (2R), Ka. Hooker (2B), Drew 2x4 (3BI); B: Teasdale (2B), Steiner (2B), Marking 2x3 (2 2B, 3BI), Mistele (2B).
