PREP BASEBALL: Portage upsets rival Baraboo for first win of season, 8-6

“I always say ‘Sometimes you have to fail before you succeed,’ and Brett had been there once but had the look he was going to get it done, and firing back and getting a called strike three to end it really said something,” Hemming said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike most games this season, the Warriors (1-13, 1-10) took a three-run lead with two outs in the first. Junior Andrew Kopfhamer led this off with a hit by pitch before junior Cooper Roberts singled to center to put two for Kaden Hooker.

The junior third baseman made good on the chance as he ripped an RBI double to center for a 1-0 lead. Drew kept the hits coming as he laced a two-run single to left to extend the lead to 3-0.

Baraboo answered back with a run in the bottom of the second as senior Brogan Ludtke, who led off the inning with an infield single, scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Seth Martin. The threat was snuffed out from there however, as Keagan Marking was caught in a rundown on the same play to cut the rally short.

“It was huge because we looked around and said ‘Hey you guys, this isn’t a deal where we’ve taken the lead one inning but the team comes back the next inning.’ We got the lead and they got a run (back), but we continued to keep building on it,” Hemming said.