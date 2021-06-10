PREP BASEBALL: Reedsburg, Beaver Dam split doubleheader

The Reedsburg and Beaver Dam baseball teams opened Thursday’s doubleheader with a nine-inning game at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.
Runs were scored in just three of them in Game 1, as the teams went to extra innings before Reedsburg won a big ninth inning to claim an 8-7 win.
Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel reached on an error and Logan Thomas singled to get the top of the ninth inning started. Griffin Wicklund bunted into an error that allowed a run to score, then Ben Scharfenberg singled home a run to give the Golden Beavers a 7-5 advantage.
Reedsburg one-upped them, using a three-run ninth to claim a walk-off win. The Beavers drew three three walks to load the bases with two outs. Keith Curtin drove in the winning run, hitting into an error to score Sawyer Molitor and give Reedsburg the 8-7.
Curtin also earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and three unearned runs in three innings of work.
Molitor went 2-for-2 with three walks for the Beavers, who were outhit 11-8.
Scharfenberg went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs for Reesdsburg.
The teams turned it right back around for Game 2, with Beaver Dam claiming a 3-2 win in a shortened five-inning game.
Alex Soto went 2-for-2 for the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam’s Nate Tisdale threw a complete game, striking out five while allowing four hits and two earned runs.
REEDSBURG 8, BEAVER DAM 7 (9)
Beaver Dam 030 020 002 — 7 11 3
Reedsburg 000 050 003 — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Soto (5.0-8-5-5-2-3), Biel (L; 3.2-0-3-0-2-5); R: Wais (6.0-8-5-5-2-4), Curtin (W; 3.0-3-3-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — BD: Johnson 2x5 (2B), Scharfenberg; R: Molitor 2x2. At Nishan Park, Reedsburg.
BEAVER DAM 3, REEDSBURG 2 (5)
Reedsburg 000 20 — 2 4 2
Beaver Dam 101 1x — 3 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Molitor (L; 4.0-6-3-3-3-1); BD: Tisdale (W; 5.0-4-2-2-5-1).
Leading hitters — R: Alonso (3B), Wais (2B); BD: Soto 2x2. At Nishan Park, Reedsburg.
Sauk Prairie 8, Stoughton 3
Sauk Prairie scored the first eight runs in Thursday’s 8-3 home win over Stoughton.
Spencer Alisch went 2-for-2 to lead the Eagles.
SAUK PRAIRIE 8, STOUGHTON 3
Stoughton 000 000 3 — 3 10 3
Sauk Prairie 401 003 x — 8 8 0