PREP BASEBALL: Reedsburg, Beaver Dam split doubleheader

The Reedsburg and Beaver Dam baseball teams opened Thursday’s doubleheader with a nine-inning game at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.

Runs were scored in just three of them in Game 1, as the teams went to extra innings before Reedsburg won a big ninth inning to claim an 8-7 win.

Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel reached on an error and Logan Thomas singled to get the top of the ninth inning started. Griffin Wicklund bunted into an error that allowed a run to score, then Ben Scharfenberg singled home a run to give the Golden Beavers a 7-5 advantage.

Reedsburg one-upped them, using a three-run ninth to claim a walk-off win. The Beavers drew three three walks to load the bases with two outs. Keith Curtin drove in the winning run, hitting into an error to score Sawyer Molitor and give Reedsburg the 8-7.

Curtin also earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and three unearned runs in three innings of work.

Molitor went 2-for-2 with three walks for the Beavers, who were outhit 11-8.

Scharfenberg went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs for Reesdsburg.

The teams turned it right back around for Game 2, with Beaver Dam claiming a 3-2 win in a shortened five-inning game.