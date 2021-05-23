PREP BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie wins in extras to salvage split with Beaver Dam

SAUK CITY — The Sauk Prairie High School baseball team took the lead three times in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Beaver Dam.
The third lead stuck, as Quinn Baier and Kyle Breunig drove in runs in the ninth inning of an 8-6 Badger North Conference win over Beaver Dam. The victory salvaged a split, as the Golden Beavers had opened the day with a 15-6 win.
The Golden Beavers (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) led throughout the opening game thanks to Wes Biel's huge game. Biel, who went 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles and three RBIs, hit a two-out solo home run in the first inning to stake Beaver Dam to a lead. Griff Wicklund, who also went 4-for-4, followed with a walk, while Ben Scharfenberg's RBI double gave Beaver Dam a 2-0 advantage after the top of the first.
Sauk Prairie (6-7, 3-6) cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second. Tyler Uselman started his seven-hit day by beating out an infield single and coming around to score on Kurtis Price's double.
But the Golden Beavers' bats carried them through Game 1. Alex Soto led off the third with a single, Evan Sharkey reached by bunting into a fielder's choice, Biel hit an RBI double, and Wicklund added a run-scoring single to take a 4-1 lead.
Scharfenberg walked to load the bases for Daelen Johnson, who hit into a fielder's choice to score Biel. James Westover followed with a sacrifice fly and the Golden Beavers took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the third.
Uselman and Price rallied the Eagles again in the fourth. Uselman reached on an error before Price hit a two-run home run — the first of two on the day — to left field to pull Sauk Prairie within 6-3.
Biel doubled to lead off the fifth, while Johnson hit a two-out RBI triple to make it 7-3.
The Golden Beavers poured it on from there, as Sharkey, Biel and Wicklund each drove in runs in the sixth; and Westover, Jacob Stinemates, Soto and Wicklund drove in runs in a seventh inning that also featured Johnson's secon triple.
Soto earned the win in Game 1, coming on in relief of Biel and allowing three hits and two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Sharkey closed it out, tallying a strikeout while allowing two hits and two earned runs in the seventh.
Uselman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Price went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, walk and four RBIs. Baier had the only other hit for the Eagles in the opener.
Sauk Prairie 8, Beaver Dam 6 (9)
Game 2 was a different story, as Sauk Prairie pounded out 16 hits en route to an 8-6 extra-inning win.
Uselman and Price continued their big days, with Uselman going 4-for-6 with a double and three runs scored, and Price going 3-for-5 with a home run, walk, steal and three RBIs.
They had help in Game 2, as Spencer Alisch went 3-for-6, Brenden Larsen went 2-for-5 with two runs and a walk, and Baier went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk.
Beaver Dam took a 3-0 lead in the second thanks to an error and Westover's two-run single.
The Eagles answered, with Uselman doubling before Price hit a two-out home run to left field to pull the Eagles within 3-2.
Breunig and Larsen hit two-out singles to get Sauk Prairie going in the fourth. A failed pickoff attempt allowed Breunig to score, then Baier walked and Uselman singled to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead, their first of the day.
Price drove in Uselman in the sixth to make it 5-3, but Beaver Dam tied it up in the bottom of the seventh. Stinemates led off with a single, and Soto doubled to put runners at second and third. Sharkey brought Stinemates in with a sacrifice fly, while Biel singled up the middle to tie the game at 5 with one out.
Sauk Prairie got out of it when Larsen, Baier and Price turned a 4-6-3 double play to send the game to extra innings.
The Eagles put the pressure on Beaver Dam again by scoring in the eighth. Uselman and Price singled to put runners at first and second with two outs for Alisch. The outfielder came through with an RBI single that scored Uselman to make it 6-5.
Adam Hutter drew a walk before Biel got out of a bases-loaded jam. Scharfenberg walked to start Beaver Dam's game-tying rally in the eighth. Owen Doyle added a two-out single to put runners at first and third, which allowed Scharfenberg to score on a balk.
Larsen led off the ninth with a single, then scored on a Baier double to center field. Breunig eventually hit into an error that brought Baier home and made it 8-6.
Uselman worked a 1-2-3 inning and Sauk Prairie handed Beaver Dam its first loss of the season. The Golden Beavers had won their first five games by an average margin of 6.2 runs per game.
Baier started for the Eagles, allowing six hits, four runs and three earned runs in six innings before giving way to Alisch, who earned the win by allowing one earned run in two innings. Uselman came on and closed it out with a clean ninth inning.
Soto went 3-for-5 with a double for Beaver Dam, while Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double.