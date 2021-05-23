PREP BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie wins in extras to salvage split with Beaver Dam

They had help in Game 2, as Spencer Alisch went 3-for-6, Brenden Larsen went 2-for-5 with two runs and a walk, and Baier went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk.

Beaver Dam took a 3-0 lead in the second thanks to an error and Westover's two-run single.

The Eagles answered, with Uselman doubling before Price hit a two-out home run to left field to pull the Eagles within 3-2.

Breunig and Larsen hit two-out singles to get Sauk Prairie going in the fourth. A failed pickoff attempt allowed Breunig to score, then Baier walked and Uselman singled to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead, their first of the day.

Price drove in Uselman in the sixth to make it 5-3, but Beaver Dam tied it up in the bottom of the seventh. Stinemates led off with a single, and Soto doubled to put runners at second and third. Sharkey brought Stinemates in with a sacrifice fly, while Biel singled up the middle to tie the game at 5 with one out.

Sauk Prairie got out of it when Larsen, Baier and Price turned a 4-6-3 double play to send the game to extra innings.