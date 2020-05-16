PREP BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie's German remembers relationships built through baseball

“The most frustrating part is the realization that seniors will be missing out on their final season,” said Sauk Prairie baseball coach Darin Pape, who accepted the job when the Class of 2020 were freshmen in 2017. “It really hurts, knowing that we won’t be together for one last time. The end of our final game is always a tough moment to get through with our seniors. Unfortunately, it appears that they played their last game for us last year, when nobody knew it. They won’t have those memories about their senior year, and wearing the red, white and black. There are also things beyond baseball that have been stripped from them as well. As coaches, we love our kids, and wish that there was some way that we could provide them the final high school opportunities that they all have worked hard to earn.”