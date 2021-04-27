PREP BASEBALL: Shutdown pitching, Larsen's walk-off single gives Sauk Prairie extra-inning win over Portage

SAUK CITY — After waiting 700 days to return to the field, the Sauk Prairie High School baseball had no trouble waiting seven innings for their bats to get going Tuesday.

They woke up at the perfect time, with Tyler Uselman driving in Kyle Breunig to send the game to extras, then Brenden Larsen hitting a walk-off single to score Adam Hutter and give Sauk Prairie a 2-1 season-opening win over Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.

“Our pitching was great and kept us in that game the whole time, so you can’t just take out my one at-bat,” said Larsen, a junior infielder. “It was everyone ... We had opportunities all game and I guess we decided to capitalize the last two innings. It’s crazy ... that’s how baseball goes.

“We just had to get those first jitters out, and then we played perfect.”

“It’s great to go through all the things that a baseball game offers ... the ups and the downs ... the big pitches an the big hits,” Portage head coach Mike Hemming said. “We saw a lot of them tonight. Sauk just had one more than we did.”