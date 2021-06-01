PREP BASEBALL: Turner's walk-off single lifts Baraboo over Beaver Dam

The T-Birds (12-5, 8-4 Badger North) had worked out of a jam in the top of the eighth. Beaver Dam (6-4, 4-4), which had tied the game at 5 with a three-run fifth inning, started to rally again in the eighth. Ben Scharfenberg led off with a single off pitcher Logan Hammermeister. Tisdale followed with a sacrifice bunt that moved Scharfenberg into scoring position.

Jacob Stinemates and Owen Doyle added walks to load the bases with one out. Zach Gaffney came on in relief and got back-to-back strikeouts to keep the T-Birds even.

“We left a lot of guys on base,” Wilke said. “Both teams got out of some big jams. They just had that hit at the end, and that was it.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit. We lost two games to DeForest over the weekend. It’s just, when we get those guys on base, we’ve got to score runs.”

Beaver Dam’s lone lead came when Wes Biel doubled to right field to score Alex Soto and Evan Sharkey with no outs in the top of the first. Baraboo starting pitcher Quinn Mueller, who allowed just six hits and two earned runs in seven innings, settled in from there. The senior got Logan Thomas to fly out to left field before Garrett Wicklund’s fly ball was caught by Baraboo center fielder Keagan Marking, who ran to his left, caught it and threw it to Steiner at second base for a double play.