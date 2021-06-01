PREP BASEBALL: Turner's walk-off single lifts Baraboo over Beaver Dam

Hudson Turner already had a nice day going when he came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning.
The Baraboo third baseman made it a special day by singling to left field to give the host Thunderbirds a 6-5 extra-inning win over Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference game at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
“It was a competitive, exciting ballgame,” Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue said. “Hudson definitely swung a hot bat tonight... He’s been hitting the ball all year, he just hasn’t always been finding holes and fully hitting his stride at the plate until the last couple games. Luckily for us, tonight was kind of where it all came together. He had an awesome night.”
Turner, a sophomore, went 4-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs in the win. The path to his final at-bat started when Dawsan Newman walked with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
Brogan Ludtke and Clayton Teasdale added back-to-back singles to load the bases with one out. Beaver Dam pitcher Nate Tisdale nearly worked out of it, with shortstop Alex Soto fielding a Payton Steiner grounder and firing it to catcher Wes Biel for the second out.
Turner stepped up and drove a grounder through the left side of the infield to bring home Ludtke for the game-winning run.
“I thought our kids battled back well,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “It was a very good game, and Baraboo’s a good team. We played well. It’s just kind of a shame that somebody had to lose.”
The T-Birds (12-5, 8-4 Badger North) had worked out of a jam in the top of the eighth. Beaver Dam (6-4, 4-4), which had tied the game at 5 with a three-run fifth inning, started to rally again in the eighth. Ben Scharfenberg led off with a single off pitcher Logan Hammermeister. Tisdale followed with a sacrifice bunt that moved Scharfenberg into scoring position.
Jacob Stinemates and Owen Doyle added walks to load the bases with one out. Zach Gaffney came on in relief and got back-to-back strikeouts to keep the T-Birds even.
“We left a lot of guys on base,” Wilke said. “Both teams got out of some big jams. They just had that hit at the end, and that was it.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit. We lost two games to DeForest over the weekend. It’s just, when we get those guys on base, we’ve got to score runs.”
Beaver Dam’s lone lead came when Wes Biel doubled to right field to score Alex Soto and Evan Sharkey with no outs in the top of the first. Baraboo starting pitcher Quinn Mueller, who allowed just six hits and two earned runs in seven innings, settled in from there. The senior got Logan Thomas to fly out to left field before Garrett Wicklund’s fly ball was caught by Baraboo center fielder Keagan Marking, who ran to his left, caught it and threw it to Steiner at second base for a double play.
“Quinn Mueller did an awesome job pitching tonight,” Pavlue said. “He threw well the whole night. They have some very talented hitters in the middle of the lineup that put some good swings on the ball in the first inning, but Quinn did a really nice job of settling in and keeping them off balance from there on out.”
The T-Birds answered immediately against Thomas, who had seven strikeouts while allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Steiner tripled to right field and scored on Turner’s first single of the night.
Levi Kline reached on a fielder’s choice, while Marking and Brendan Fitzpatrick walked to load the bases for Drew Mistele. The sophomore came through, singling up the middle to bring home Kline and Marking and give Baraboo a 3-2 lead.
Baraboo tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Ludtke singled and stole second, allowing him to advance to third when Teasdale bunted for a single. Steiner followed with an RBI groundout that stretched the lead to 4-2.
Turner added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, while Mueller held Beaver Dam hitless in the second through fourth.
The Golden Beavers got their bats going again in the fifth, when Doyle singled and Soto doubled to put runners at second and third with no outs.
Biel eventually drew a walk, Thomas hit an RBI single, Wicklund hit into an error that scored a run, and Scharfenberg hit a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 5.
“We had good approaches at the plate,” Wilke said. “And we did a lot better job of moving guys over. We’ve been struggling to bunt lately, but we did that tonight to get guys into scoring position.”
Newman and Teasdale singled in Baraboo’s half of the sixth, while the T-Birds also put two runners on in the seventh before Stinemates caught a ball in center field and turned a double play to force extras.
Turner had four of Baraboo’s 13 hits, as they scored at least five runs for the 14th time in 17 games. Teasdale went 3-for-5, while Ludtke went 2-for-3.
Biel was the lone Golden Beaver with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Soto also doubled for Beaver Dam.
The teams will meet again Thursday in Beaver Dam. First, Baraboo will visit Portage on Wednesday. The Warriors handed the T-Birds an 8-6 home loss on May 25, which was Senior Night in Baraboo.
“I think that hit home, especially for our seniors,” Pavlue said. “It wasn’t our last home game of the year, but they realize the end is coming. They responded well tonight. I was super proud that after that tough loss to Portage, they came out and fought hard against a really tough, gritty Beaver Dam team. They just kind of seemed like they’re playing like it’s their last day.”
BARABOO 6, BEAVER DAM 5 (8)
Beaver Dam*200*030*00*—*5*6*1
Baraboo*310*100*01*—*6*13*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Thomas (5.2-8-5-4-7-4), Tisdale (L; 2-5-1-1-1-2); Bar: Mueller (7-6-5-2-2-3), Hammermeister (0.1-0-0-0-0-2), Gaffney (W; 0.2-0-0-0-2-0).