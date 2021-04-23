PREP BASEBALL: Uselman, Breunig to provide senior leadership for inexperienced Sauk Prairie

Breunig hit .178 (8-for-45) with five RBIs and 11 runs while serving a utility role in 2019. He also recorded a 4.9 ERA in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

"He has really worked hard to refine his skills as a catcher," Pape said. "Kyle is an offensive threat and an athletic and speedy baserunner. He will also be counted on to pitch."

Uselman and Breunig will help form a pitching staff that will look completely different for a team that's without all five of its all-Badger North players from two years ago — Adam Juran, Bryant Schaaf, Ben German, Dylan Andrews and Jay Liedtke.

Therefore, there will be plenty of repetitions available for a large junior class that will be counted on heavily. The 13-player class includes infielders Eddie Breunig, Quinn Baier, Noah Frey, Kurtis Price, Brenden Larsen, Bryce Haag and Phillip Enerson, as well as outfielders Adam Hutter, Spencer Alisch, Gavin Sass, Wyatt Urban, Lucas Been and Colton Uselman.

The group will look to come together to climb up the Badger North standings after finishing seventh in 2019. Pape sees DeForest, Waunakee and Mount Horeb as the teams to beat this time around, although there's unprecedented uncertainty after a full season off.