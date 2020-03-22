PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: All-Badger North Conference team featured plenty of variety, skill

The All-Badger North Conference boys basketball team featured plenty of talent, and variety, this season as five different schools were represented on the league’s top team.

Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann garnered Player of the Year honors as a unanimous first-team pick. Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Waunakee junior Caden Nelson and DeForest senior Trey Schroeder also earned unanimous honors, while Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler rounded out the league’s first-team selections.

Portage, which finished the season 2-20 overall and 1-13 in Badger North play, did not have any player earn all-league recognition. The Warriors season came to a close with a 68-54 season-ending loss to McFarland in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on March 3.

Fuhrmann, a three-time all-league pick, finished second among league leaders in scoring with 17 points per game behind Abel (21). Nelson averaged 12.2 points per game for league champion Waunakee, while Schroeder (14) and Ziegler (13.9) led the Norskies and Vikings respectively.

Behind the first-team honors, Sauk Prairie senior Trevor Spray, Waunakee junior Jaxson Ziebell and sophomore Andrew Keller, DeForest sophomore Max Weisbrod and Mount Horeb junior Torin Hannah comprised the league’s second team.