PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: All-Badger North Conference team featured plenty of variety, skill

The All-Badger North Conference boys basketball team featured plenty of talent, and variety, this season as five different schools were represented on the league’s top team.
Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann garnered Player of the Year honors as a unanimous first-team pick. Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Waunakee junior Caden Nelson and DeForest senior Trey Schroeder also earned unanimous honors, while Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler rounded out the league’s first-team selections.
Portage, which finished the season 2-20 overall and 1-13 in Badger North play, did not have any player earn all-league recognition. The Warriors season came to a close with a 68-54 season-ending loss to McFarland in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on March 3.
Fuhrmann, a three-time all-league pick, finished second among league leaders in scoring with 17 points per game behind Abel (21). Nelson averaged 12.2 points per game for league champion Waunakee, while Schroeder (14) and Ziegler (13.9) led the Norskies and Vikings respectively.
Behind the first-team honors, Sauk Prairie senior Trevor Spray, Waunakee junior Jaxson Ziebell and sophomore Andrew Keller, DeForest sophomore Max Weisbrod and Mount Horeb junior Torin Hannah comprised the league’s second team.
Spray nearly averaged a double-double for the Eagles with 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while Keller (12.7) was the Warriors’ top scorer. Hannah (13.7) and Weisbrod (13.4) were the second leading scorers for Mount Horeb and DeForest, while Ziebell was the third-leading scorer for Waunakee with 11 points per game.
Reedsburg seniors Max Tully and Carter Daniels, and junior Zach Bestor led the league’s honorable mention honorees. Joining the Beavers’ trio was Mount Horeb’s Carter Gilkes and Ethan Post, Baraboo’s Calvin Peterson, Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson, Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert, DeForest’s Colby Hartig and Waunakee’s Caden Hough.
You have free articles remaining.
While Portage didn’t garner any honorees, seniors Brett Walker and Matthew Miles finished just shy. After missing his entire junior season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Walker had a major bounce back season.
The 6-foot guard led the Warriors with a team-high 12.4 points per game. Walker scored in double-figures in 17 of Portage’s 22 games, including a career-high 22 points in the team’s 56-45 win over Baraboo on Jan. 3.
Miles also took on a larger role for the Warriors in his senior campaign. After averaging 6 points as a junior, the 6-3 forward averaged 10.1 points per game. Miles hit double-digits 10 times, including a career-high 22 points in the Warriors’ 56-52 loss to Baraboo on Feb. 18.
ALL-BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Will Fuhrmann, sr., Reedsburg.
First team: Will Fuhrmann*, sr., Reedsburg; Nate Abel*, jr., Beaver Dam; Caden Nelson*, jr., Waunakee; Trey Schroeder*, sr., DeForest; Owen Ziegler, sr., Mount Horeb.
— unanimous selection.
Second team: Trevor Spray, sr., Sauk Prairie; Andrew Keller, so., Waunakee; Max Weisbrod, so., DeForest; Torin Hannah, jr., Mount Horeb; Jaxson Ziebell, jr., Waunakee.
Honorable mention: Calvin Peterson, sr., Baraboo; Broden Boschert, sr., Beaver Dam; Colby Hartig, sr., DeForest; Carter Gilkes, sr., Mount Horeb; Max Tully, sr., Reedsburg; Zach Bestor, jr., Reedsburg; Caden Hough, sr., Waunakee; Brandt Wilson, jr., Sauk Prairie; Carter Daniels, sr., Reedsburg; Ethan Post, sr., Mount Horeb.