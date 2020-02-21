PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's spirited first half fizzles out in 62-49 loss to Sauk Prairie

The first meeting between the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie boys basketball teams this season was quite a one-sided affair, with the Eagles rolling to a 32-point win.
The Thunderbirds didn’t lay down Friday night, but were unable to follow through on a strong first half in a 62-49 loss to the Eagles in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.
Baraboo junior Justin Philipp scored a game-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
“We kind of hit a cold spell in the second half, but I thought we did a much better job not allowing them shots at the rim,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “We decided to man them up this time — we played zone before — and I thought it had a different impact and energy on the game overall.”
That energy escaped the T-Bids (4-17, 1-12 Badger North) late in the game, when they tried to storm back. After falling behind by as many as six in the opening minutes of the second half, Baraboo clawed back to within one at 44-43 after a 3-pointer by senior Calvin Peterson with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left.
Sauk Prairie junior Isaac Breunig and Baraboo junior Owen Nachtigal then traded layups to keep the deficit at 1 before the Eagles (9-10, 6-6) stretched the lead back out. After the Nachtigal bucket, Sauk Prairie senior Trevor Spary got a layup to fall before junior Brandt Wilson buried a straight-on 3-pointer for a 51-45 lead with 5:30 remaining.
“That was huge and I told our guys at halftime, ‘The longer you let teams like this stay in the game, the more confidence they start having,’” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said. “I think that was the biggest point.”
Senior Max Koenig kept Baraboo close with a pair of free throws with 4:35 left to pull the T-Birds within 51-47 but they never got any closer. After trading empty possessions, Sauk Prairie senior Parker Breunig converted a layup with 3:33 left for a 53-47 lead before senior Ben German converted 5 of 6 free throws over the next two-plus minutes for a 58-47 lead with 58.8 seconds remaining.
The T-Birds had a chance to quell the Eagles’ momentum as they went into the bonus with 3:20 remaining, but missed the front end of the 1-and-1.
“That’s just something where we need to make those and maybe it’s a little different outcome, but every possession counts in close games like this,” Fish said. “This was one where we let a few points go, but there were multiple possessions where we probably could have gotten better looks and you have to do that against a good team.”
A pair of free throws by Philipp pulled Baraboo back within single digits at 58-49 with 57.5 seconds to go, but it wasn’t enough. Wilson split a pair of free throws to stretch the lead back to double-figures, and German converted 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds as the T-Birds went empty on their final two possessions.
“It’s a really good lesson and we’re going to reference this game a lot in terms of going into games we think we should win. That’s not always like that; you have to earn a win no matter who you play,” McGann said.
After scoring just 29 points in their first meeting, the T-Birds nearly matched that total in the first half. Sauk Prairie led 17-8 with 9:30 left until halftime on a pull-up jumper by senior Trevor Spray, who had a team-high 21 points.
Baraboo caught fire however, closing out the half on a 20-10 run for a 28-27 halftime lead. Philipp had five of his six triples during the opening 18 minutes and proved to be a huge spark.
“Justin has been shooting the ball really, really well lately and he’s got a lot of confidence,” Fish said of the 6-foot-4 forward who is finally healthy after an ankle injury. “We’re very happy when knocks down shots like that; he’s had a great attitude, kept with it and really found a nice role on the team.”
The momentum the T-Birds generated early on was ultimately lost however, as the Eagles roared back out of the intermission. Sauk Prairie started the second half on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a steal and slam from Spray for a 34-28 lead with just under two minutes played.
Along with Spray, German and Wilson added 16 and 13 points, while Parker Breunig added 10.
Baraboo senior Max Koenig chipped in 12 for the T-Birds, and Peterson added nine.
SAUK PRAIRIE 62, BARABOO 49
Sauk Prairie 27 35 — 62
Baraboo 28 21 — 49
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — German 3 10-13 16, I. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Spray 9 3-4 21, Wilson 5 1-2 13, P. Breunig 3 4-4 10. Totals 21 18-23 62.
BARABOO — Williams 0 1-2 1, Koenig 3 6-6 12, Nachtigal 2 0-1 4, Peterson 4 0-0 9, Philipp 7 3-4 24. Totals 16 10-13 49.
3-point goals: SP 2 (Wilson 2); B 7 (Philipp 6, Peterson 1). Total fouls: SP 13; B 19.
