PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's spirited first half fizzles out in 62-49 loss to Sauk Prairie

“That was huge and I told our guys at halftime, ‘The longer you let teams like this stay in the game, the more confidence they start having,’” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said. “I think that was the biggest point.”

Senior Max Koenig kept Baraboo close with a pair of free throws with 4:35 left to pull the T-Birds within 51-47 but they never got any closer. After trading empty possessions, Sauk Prairie senior Parker Breunig converted a layup with 3:33 left for a 53-47 lead before senior Ben German converted 5 of 6 free throws over the next two-plus minutes for a 58-47 lead with 58.8 seconds remaining.

The T-Birds had a chance to quell the Eagles’ momentum as they went into the bonus with 3:20 remaining, but missed the front end of the 1-and-1.

“That’s just something where we need to make those and maybe it’s a little different outcome, but every possession counts in close games like this,” Fish said. “This was one where we let a few points go, but there were multiple possessions where we probably could have gotten better looks and you have to do that against a good team.”